Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has carved a niche for himself with his boisterous attitude on the touchline

He recently landed in trouble with a strange laptop protest during his side's triumph over Antalyaspor

Up next for Mourinho's men is a clash against FC Twente in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday

Jose Mourinho once again found himself in the spotlight for his touchline antics during Fenerbahce's Turkish Super Lig encounter with Antalyaspor.

Despite guiding his side to a comfortable 2-0 victory, Mourinho's dramatic protest against an offside call stole the headlines.

Jose Mourinho was booked for protesting against a referee's decision by showing his laptop to the TV camera. Photos by LightFieldStudios and ANP.

Source: Getty Images

Dzeko's disallowed goal leads to Mourinho protest

Fenerbahce’s win kept them within striking distance of undefeated league leaders Galatasaray, but the match took an unexpected turn when Edin Dzeko’s goal was disallowed due to an offside decision, as noted by the Express.

Unhappy with the call, Mourinho decided to take matters into his own hands—literally.

What did Mourinho do?

In a bold move, the 64-year-old picked up his laptop and theatrically placed it in front of a TV camera as if trying to offer proof that the officials had made the wrong decision.

Goal reports that his gesture was met with swift punishment, as the referee brandished a yellow card in response to Mourinho’s unconventional protest.

This incident is just the latest in a long line of headline-grabbing moments from the Portuguese tactician, whose career has been defined by his fiery personality and unapologetic defiance.

His behaviour on Sunday served as a reminder of why he earned the moniker "The Special One," a title that reflects not only his coaching prowess but also his flair for the dramatic.

Mourinho's combustible affair with officials

Mourinho's combustible relationship with officials has been a recurring theme throughout his career, and this episode in Turkey continues the trend.

He was recently fined for skipping a press conference following Fenerbahce's defeat to archrivals Galatasaray, further cementing his reputation as an authority antagonist in any league he manages.

What's next for Mourinho and Fenerbahce?

As for his team, Fenerbahce will face FC Twente in the Europa League, who sealed a morale-boosting draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After that, Mourinho’s men will return to domestic action against Samsunspor as the veteran coach looks to steer his squad towards silverware in what could be a triumphant debut season in Turkish football.

Mourinho 'blames' officiating after UCL exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jose Mourinho appeared to take issue with the officiating after his team was eliminated from the Champions League.

The Turkish club, which has not reached the group stages of the competition in over a decade, lost 3-2 on aggregate to LOSC Lille.

Source: YEN.com.gh