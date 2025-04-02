Cina Soul has reacted to footage of Big Akwes and other panelists on Max TV denegrating and assassinating her character over a music video she shot

Big Akwes and the panelists were not pleased with Cina Soul's choice of outfit and accused her of unnecessarily showing skin, making unsavoury remarks about her looks

A sad Cina Soul was disappointed by the comments made by Big Akwes and the other panelists and shared her sentiments on X (formerly Twitter)

Ghanaian singer Cina Soul has responded to criticism from actor Big Akwes and a panel of guests on Max TV, who made negative comments about her outfit in a recent music video.

The discussion, which aired on a special holiday edition of EQuick with Akosua Takyiwa, focused on her fashion choices rather than her music, leading to backlash online.

During the segment, host Akosua Takyiwa expressed disappointment in Cina Soul’s outfit, calling it inappropriate.

Big Akwes followed with harsher remarks, using unflattering language to describe her appearance. The panelists laughed and agreed, shifting the conversation away from her work and onto her looks.

Cina Soul, who released her debut album Did I Lie on March 14, 2025, was upset by the comments and has reacted.

She shared her disappointment on X (formerly Twitter), stating that despite investing her own money and effort into her album, the media focused on her clothing instead of her music. Her post received overwhelming support from fans and fellow musicians. She wrote:

"You see, o. this is why I choose who/where I interview o. I spent so much of my OWN money to make and promote this album and not a single word by any of them but let cina soul wear some crop top and cargo pants for some DANCE content and it sends them into a frenzy because “fiRsT nO nA )nDreZi sei”. I just want to make music, bro."

Many social media users and industry figures criticised Big Akwes and the panelists for their remarks, calling them unfair and unnecessary.

Cina Soul’s album Did I Lie features top Ghanaian artistes like Stonebwoy, Mr Drew, and Sefa. One of its most popular tracks, Larger Than Life featuring Stonebwoy, has gained traction among fans.

Fans back Cina Soul

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

trini_dad6 said:

We love u, @Cina_Soul. Me seff I want to enter ur soul. Just be urself, yh. None of those clowns will support u with a dime when you are down. Larger than Life and the entire album are doing very well. Remain focused and never allow anything to distract you."

ricword4u commented:

"Forgeti obia, Cina! We love and appreciate your craft! Those numbskulls no see the 👙 party pictures from Laboma Beach? Sia fuo!"

Cina Soul speaks on Sarkodie and Stonbwoy

Cina Soul recently detailed how she got her feature from Stonebwoy for Larger Than Life.

YEN.com.gh reported that the singer disclosed that she was not charged money by Stonebwoy.

She also noted that she was not charged by Sarkodie.

