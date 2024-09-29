Vinicius Junior has once again demonstrated he is one of the most skilful players in the world in the professional game

The Real Madrid winger produced a filthy nutmeg on Atletico Madrid midfielder during their LaLia tie on Sunday

Eder Militao's solitary goal was enough to hand the maximum points to the Los Blancos away from home

Vinicius Junior literally 'embarrassed' Conor Gallagher with an insane piece of sublime skill, nutmegging the England international in the Madrid derby on Sunday night.

The Brazilian forward, who has been widely tipped to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, showed why he is considered to be one of the best footballers in the world.

Vinicius Junior produced a sublime skill during the Madrid Derby, nutmegging Connor Gallagher with style. Photo:@NoodleHairCR7.

Having experienced a subdued performances the opening minuts, Vini Jr. came alive later in the game, as is much expected.

Vinicius 'embarrasses' Atletico Madrid midfielder

The Brazilian trickster bamboozled Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher with some fancy footwork- leaving the Englishman looking somewhat embarrassed.

With Vinicius starting an attack from the middle of the pitch, Gallagher tried to close down and block him from surging forward.

But the England international left a clear gap between his legs, which the Real Madrid sensation utilized to devastating effect.

It pretty much appears that Vinicius will dazzle fans with snippets of outrageous flair and technique every week.

