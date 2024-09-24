Endrick Felipe sparked fury following his unusually violent conduct during Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Deportivo Alaves

The teen talent made the headlines for the wrong reasons, as he was spotted kicking his opponent in a sensitive area

Football fans who watched the game felt Endrick was treated with kid's gloves after the referee gave him just a yellow card

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid's young star Endrick Felipe found himself in the middle of controversy during his side's tense 3-2 victory over Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday evening.

The 18-year-old, who has played a bit-part role in Madrid's unbeaten start to the season, came off the bench to replace Rodrygo with Los Blancos comfortably leading 3-0.

Real Madrid's Endrick kicked his opponent in the crotch area during his side's 3-2 win against Alaves. Photos by @TheEuropeanLad/X and Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Endrick kicks groin area of opponent

Despite making an immediate impact and nearly finding the back of the net moments after his introduction, Endrick’s appearance took a darker turn due to an incident of unsportsmanlike conduct.

After losing possession, the Brazilian lashed out in frustration, kicking an opponent in a sensitive area—a move that left many viewers stunned.

Though it’s unclear what led to such an outburst, Endrick’s actions did not go unnoticed by the match officials.

In situations like these, a red card is typically expected, per IFAB, but the referee chose to be lenient and issued only a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Given the gravity of the offence, the decision sparked significant debate among fans and pundits alike.

Alaves manager, Luis Garcia Plaza, spoke on the incident post-match, and he admitted to being in disbelief that a red card was not shown, Football Espana reports.

Fans slam Endrick's violent conduct

After the final whistle, social media exploded with reactions to the incident, with many questioning the referee’s judgment.

Fans voiced their frustration over what they felt was a lenient punishment for a clear act of aggression.

One fan, @BenopaOnyx1, expressed disbelief:

“How’s this not a red card? No wonder I didn’t waste my precious time on this match.”

Another user, @ESUTD_, agreed:

"Tbh, should be a red."

@Jocruyff10 added to the outrage:

“That’s a red card and a suspension with a fine.”

@AbolajiGNF chimed in, asking:

"Isn’t that meant to be a red card??"

@Bilal_of_lagos even suggested harsh penalties:

"Seven matches ban for him."

Meanwhile, @vanicevegas001 summed up the sentiment:

“That was so bad; he was not supposed to do that.”

Endrick's wife proudly supports him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gabriely Miranda, Endrick's newlywed wife, proudly supported him by wearing his Real Madrid jersey during his Champions League debut.

She was present at the Santiago Bernabeu to witness Endrick score a late goal in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Stuttgart, marking his first Champions League goal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh