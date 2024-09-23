Hearts of Oak fans could not hide their joy after their side's maiden win of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign

Goals from Ransford Mensah and Hamza Issah handed Coach Ouattara's boys a well-deserved win against Bechem United

Up next for the Phobians is a tricky test against Nations FC, who recorded an upset win against Aduana Stars on Sunday

Accra Hearts of Oak supporters erupted in celebration after witnessing their team secure a much-needed first victory of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians, who had endured back-to-back losses, turned things around with a 2-0 win over Bechem United, handing their opponents a maiden defeat of the campaign.

Entering the match on the back of mounting pressure, head coach Aboubacar Ouattara knew the stakes were high.

Despite playing at their temporary home ground, the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, the 21-time Ghanaian champions showcased their resilience and quality under the Sunday night lights.

The breakthrough came in the second half, with Ransford Mensah and Hamza Issah finding the back of the net, much to the relief of their passionate fanbase, as noted by 3news.

According to Modern Ghana, this victory not only ended their winless run but also lifted Hearts from the bottom of the table to a more respectable 10th position.

Hearts fans 'spray' money on players

However, it wasn't just the on-field performance that made headlines.

In a moment that has since gone viral on social media, particularly on X, jubilant supporters celebrated by showering money on Hearts players.

Fans threw cedi notes from the stands, and the players gleefully rushed to collect the cash in a scene of pure joy.

Netizens react to Hearts fans' gesture

Reactions to the heartwarming display flooded social media, with many fans applauding the supporters' gesture.

One user, @IsaacJuliusAmo1, expressed hope for continued success, writing:

"Wow… good one from the supporters, now they need to be consistent with the wins."

Others took the opportunity to poke fun at archrivals Asante Kotoko, with @TerkpeteyDugba1 teasing:

"Kotoko fans can never 😂."

The win seemed to remind fans of the simplicity of the game, as @KwameAntwi_B pointed out:

"It doesn’t take much to be loved and adored at Hearts and Kotoko yet these players can’t do the simple things for these clubs. Just win games."

Asante Kotoko drop points against Young Apostles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that while Hearts of Oak celebrated their first win, fierce rivals Asante Kotoko faltered 1-1 against newly promoted Young Apostles.

The Porcupine Warriors encountered their first setback of the Ghana Premier League season in a somewhat frustrating encounter against the debuting side.

