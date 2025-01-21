Raphinha scored one of the strangest goals ever in the history of the Champions League during Barcelona's clash against Benfica

Benfica's goalie tried to clear the ball from his area in what should have been a regulation goal kick during the match

Instead, he fired the ball straight into the head of Raphinha, and it loopily rebounded over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net

Barcelona winger Raphinha scored one of the most bizarre goals in Champions League history during their clash against Benfica on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old Brazilian netted Barcelona's second goal in a thrilling encounter at the Estadio da Luz, reducing the deficit to 3-2. Earlier, a series of comical errors set the stage for a truly chaotic match.

Barcelona's Raphinha Scores 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Goal Against Benfica, Video Goes Viral

Benfica’s opening goal came after Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny misjudged a lofted pass from Nicolas Otamendi.

Alex Balde managed to reach the ball first but was taken out by Szczęsny, leaving Vangelis Pavlidis to score into an open net.

But the game’s most surreal moment came in the 64th minute. Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, under pressure from Robert Lewandowski, attempted to clear the ball from his penalty area.

In a freakish twist, his clearance ricocheted off Raphinha’s head, who was positioned just outside the box.

In a video shared on social media, the ball looped high into the air and astonishingly found its way into the back of the net.

How the match ended

The drama escalated just four minutes later when Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo inadvertently scored an own goal, adding to the chaos.

Benfica’s misfortune continued in the 78th minute when they conceded a penalty, which Robert Lewandowski calmly converted to double his tally for the night. If ever a game epitomized Barcelona’s rollercoaster season, this was it.

Barcelona found an 86th-minute equaliser through Eric Garcia, whose powerful header levelled the scores at 4-4.

Then, in second-half stoppage time, Raphinha delivered the decisive blow, slotting home a composed finish to make it 5-4 and break Benfica hearts in a match destined to be remembered as one of football’s finest spectacles.

Even after Raphinha’s winner, the drama wasn’t over. The referee reviewed a potential penalty claim for Benfica in the dying moments but ultimately dismissed it, sealing Barcelona’s extraordinary victory.

The win showcased the Catalan side’s resilience and secured their automatic qualification for the Champions League round of 16, capping off an unforgettable night of football.

Raphinha gifts Lamine Yamal a gold iPhone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FC Barcelona winger Raphinha celebrated teammate Lamine Yamal’s Kopa Trophy victory by gifting him a custom gold iPhone.

Recognised as the best-performing player in the world under 21, Yamal claimed the trophy’s sixth edition after an outstanding year that has seen him become one of football’s most exciting young talents.

The gold iPhone is more than just a luxury item; it’s a symbol of encouragement from one player to another.

