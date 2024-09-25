Injuries continue to plague footballers, even in the face of science and technology, and the 2024/25 season has not been different

Numerous top teams across Europe's biggest leagues have already faced the cold hands of this 'curse' as the season unfolded

We take a look at the top six footballers, including Rodri and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who will face a l spell on the sidelines

Injuries are an inevitable part of football, but they become particularly concerning when players face extended spells on the sidelines.

Manchester City, Barcelona, and AC Milan are just some of the big clubs grappling with the absence of key talents at least until 2025.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Rodri are set to be out for lengthy spells after picking up injuries over the weekend. Photos by Europa Press Sports and Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Drawing insights from Planet Football, YEN.com.gh examined six notable players across Europe who will likely be sidelined until the new year due to injuries.

Top 6 stars out injured until 2025

6. Oscar Bobb

Manchester City's young sensation, Oscar Bobb, was expected to make a significant impact this term following his impressive pre-season performances.

However, his campaign suffered an early setback when he sustained a leg fracture before the 2024/25 campaign even began.

Initially, there was hope that he would be back by December, but recent reports from The Standard suggest that Bobb’s return will be delayed until at least the end of the year.

5. Ismael Bennacer

AC Milan’s midfield metronome Ismael Bennacer has found himself in a similar predicament.

After suffering a calf injury during international duty with Algeria, Bennacer underwent surgery and is expected to be out of action for at least four more months, as confirmed by the club’s website.

His ability to dictate play from deep will be sorely missed as Milan navigates both domestic and European challenges.

4. Andreas Christensen

Barcelona’s defensive frailties continue to be a concern, and Andreas Christensen’s prolonged absence only exacerbates the situation.

The Danish centre-back has played just 26 minutes of La Liga action this season, and a left Achilles injury has kept him out of action.

According to the latest updates, Christensen won’t return to full fitness until at least January.

3. Isco

Real Betis playmaker Isco, who experienced a resurgence last season, is facing a long road to recovery after sustaining a serious leg injury in May.

Having started to reclaim his form, this setback is a significant blow.

According to Football Espana, the earliest projected return for the former Real Madrid star is January 2025.

2. Marc-André ter Stegen

Barcelona’s goalkeeping situation took a massive hit with the injury to first-choice goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

He was stretchered off during a 5-1 win against Villarreal, with further tests revealing a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee, ESPN reports.

Ter Stegen is set to undergo surgery, and the timeline for his return remains uncertain.

1. Rodri

Manchester City's midfield maestro Rodri has also found himself on the injury list after being forced off in their 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

It is expected he would miss the rest of the season, although Pep Guardiola has remained cautiously optimistic, as noted by Sky Sports.

The club confirmed that Rodri had suffered ligament damage to his right knee, but the extent of the injury is still being assessed.

How clubs coped after losing key players

Following Rodri's injury, YEN.com.gh reported on how other clubs have coped after losing key players to injuries.

Manchester City faces uncertainty with Rodri set for a spell on the sidelines, but they aren't alone in this situation.

Clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea have all seen their title hopes derailed due to player injuries.

Source: YEN.com.gh