Mohammed Salisu has reacted to his dream debut in the UEFA Champions League with AS Monaco

The 25-year-old starred as Monaco began their Champions League campaign with a stunning win over Barcelona

His next assignment will be a Ligue 1 clash with Le Havre at the Stade Louis II on Sunday, September 22

Black Stars and AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu has shared his excitement after making his UEFA Champions League debut on Thursday, September 19.

The Ghanaian centre-back played a pivotal role in Monaco's stunning 2-1 victory over FC Barcelona, marking an impressive start to their European campaign.

Mohammed Salisu put up a strong defensive display as Monaco stunned Barcelona in their Champions League opener. Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio.

Salisu stars in Monaco's UCL-winning start

Salisu delivered a stellar performance at the Stade Louis II, as Monaco overcame their Spanish opposition with goals from Maghnes Akliouche and George Ilenikhena.

His defensive prowess was on full display, as he recorded four clearances, two interceptions, and two tackles while dominating aerial duels, as cited by Owuraku Ampofo.

In addition to his solid defensive contribution, the 25-year-old nearly found the back of the net, further highlighting his impact on both ends of the pitch.

Salisu reacts after Champions League debut

After the match, the defender, affectionately known as “Sarki”, took to social media to express his elation following his Champions League bow.

"An unforgettable Champions League debut in front of our incredible fans. The atmosphere was electric, driving us on to secure the win.

"Let’s carry this momentum into the weekend," Salisu posted on Instagram.

His performance reinforced his growing importance at the heart of Monaco's defence, where he has been ever-present in all competitions this season, except for a Ligue 1 clash against RC Lens.

Salisu's form this term has been particularly impressive, especially after a challenging previous season where injuries limited him to just 13 appearances.

Determined to put those setbacks behind him, the former Real Valladolid defender is keen to rewrite his narrative this season by staying fit and contributing consistently.

What's next for Mohammed Salisu?

As noted by Sofascore, Salisu and his teammates will next face Le Havre at home on Sunday, September 22.

They would look to extend their unbeaten run and maintain their momentum in both domestic and European competitions.

Mohammed Salisu poised for new campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Salisu is set for the upcoming season following a successful pre-season with French powerhouse AS Monaco.

Salisu expressed his eagerness to contribute to the team's Ligue 1 title ambitions and revealed his readiness for the challenges of Champions League football.

