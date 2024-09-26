Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku has reached a new milestone in his fairly young Leicester City career

The young forward helped the Foxes progress in the EFL Cup after victory over League Two side Walsall

Fatawu Issahaku joined Leicester City on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window from Sporting Lisbon

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has reached a half-a-century of appearances for English Premier League side Leicester City.

The Ghana international played his 50th game for the Foxes after he was selected to start the EFL Cup match against Walsall in midweek.

Fatawu Issahaku marks his 50th appearance for Leicester City in the victory over Walsall. Photo: Plumb Images/ Leicester City.

Source: Getty Images

Issahaku lasted the entire duration as the King Power outfit edged the lower-tier side on penalties to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, as reported by 3news.

Leicester City will next face Manchester United, who won the competition two seasons ago, in the last 16, per the BBC.

The 20-year-old joined Leicester City last summer on a permanent deal from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Sporting Lisbon.

Breakdown of Issahaku's 50 matches at Leicester

Having joined the former Premier League champions on an initial loan deal, Issahaku excelled in his first season, helping the club gain promotion to the topflight.

His performances earned him a permanent deal, signing a five-year contract from the Portuguese outfit.

Issahaku made 40 appearances in the English Championship, scoring 6 goals and delivering 13 assists as the Foxes won the league. His hat-trick against Southampton was the crowning moment for Leicester last season.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, he has made five appearances in the new campaign, providing the assist for Leicester's first goal of the season in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Issahaku has also featured two times in the FA Cup, scoring a goal. He has now made three appearances in the EFL Cup.

Issahaku linked with Saudi move

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal have seemingly set their sights on signing Ghanaian winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The club reportedly wants to bolster their squad with the Leicester City attacker before the Middle Eastern transfer window closes.

Issahaku has had a decent start to life in the English Premier League, with one goal contribution in three games for the Foxes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh