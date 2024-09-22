Hearts of Oak marked their first appearance at the University of Legon Stadium with a comfortable win against Bechem United

Meanwhile, their eternal nemesis, Asante Kotoko, had to claw from a goal down to share the spoils with Young Apostles

Up next is an away trip to Berekum Chelsea for the Porcupine Warriors while Hearts lock horns against Nations FC in Abrankese

Accra Hearts of Oak claimed their first victory of the 2024/25 season, delivering a powerful statement win over Bechem United, while arch-rivals Asante Kotoko stumbled against newly promoted Young Apostles in the Ghana Premier League.

Having faced criticism since the season began, Hearts reminded critics of their once-dominant status in domestic and African football with a 2-0 win against the Hunters.

Ghana Premier League: Matchday three review

Hearts dominate Bechem in Legon

A second-half surge saw Ransford Mensah and Hamza Issah netting crucial goals at their temporary home, the University of Legon Stadium, on Sunday, September 22.

Coach Aboubacar's charges maintained control of possession but struggled to convert opportunities in the first half.

However, the game shifted with the halftime introduction of Stephen Appiah Asare, whose creativity opened up the play.

It wasn’t long before Mensah scored a stunning free-kick in the 51st minute, breaking the deadlock.

According to 3news, Hamza, the club's top scorer for last season, then made his mark with a diving header that extended the lead, sealing a much-needed 2-0 victory against Bechem United.

Kotoko share the spoils with Apostles

Meanwhile, in Obuasi, Asante Kotoko faced their first setback of the season, drawing 1-1 with Young Apostles, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

After a triumphant start with a win over Karela United, the Porcupine Warriors aimed to maintain their momentum.

Despite dominating possession in the first half, they failed to capitalise, allowing former WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey to score against the run of play during a swift counterattack.

However, Kotoko found their footing when Emmanuel Antwi, a new addition from Great Olympics, struck from outside the box to level the score in the 76th minute.

Despite their efforts to push for a winner, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum's side had to settle for a draw, leaving them reflecting on missed opportunities as the season unfolds.

