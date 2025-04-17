Gabonese international and Zhejiang FC striker Aaron Boupendza, 28, died after falling from the 11th floor of a building

Just hours after Boupendza’s death, Zhejiang FC went ahead with their scheduled league match, sparking outrage and criticism

Local China authorities have conducted a swift investigation using CCTV footage and interviews into Boupendza's sad demise

The Chinese football community and fans around the globe were left in shock on Wednesday, April 16, following the sudden and tragic death of Gabonese international striker Aaron Boupendza.

The 28-year-old forward, who had earned 35 caps and scored 8 goals for Gabon, died after falling from the 11th floor of a residential building in Hangzhou, Southeast China.

This is another tragedy that has rocked African sports following that of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju.

Local authorities, after a swift investigation involving CCTV review and multiple interrogations, ruled out any foul play or criminal involvement in his death per L'Equipe.

Boupendza’s death comes as a heartbreaking blow not only to his current club, Zhejiang FC, but to international football fans who followed his journey across multiple leagues including spells in Turkey, France, Qatar, and now China.

Decision to proceed with match sparks backlash

Despite the devastating news emerging hours before kickoff, Zhejiang FC made the controversial decision to proceed with their scheduled Chinese Super League match against Meizhou Hakka on Wednesday, with the game ending 2-2.

The choice was met with a mix of disbelief and criticism from fans, pundits, and members of the African football community.

Many questioned the timing and sensitivity of the decision, citing the emotional toll on players and staff who had only just learned of their teammate’s death.

Boupendza’s career and recent form

Aaron Boupendza joined Zhejiang FC in 2025, bringing with him a strong reputation as a clinical forward.

He previously played for clubs such as Hatayspor in Turkey, where he won the Süper Lig Golden Boot in the 2020–21 season, and Al-Arabi in Qatar.

Known for his pace, flair, and goal-scoring instinct, he had become an integral part of Zhejiang’s attacking setup.

Police rule out foul play in Boupendza's death

Chinese authorities acted quickly following the incident. According to the police in Hangzhou, surveillance footage and interviews with witnesses and individuals close to Boupendza indicated no signs of a criminal act.

The incident has been classified as a non-criminal fatal fall, though authorities have not disclosed whether it was accidental or intentional.

The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear, and further details may emerge in the coming days.

Calls for reflection and respect

In the aftermath of the incident, many fans and fellow professionals have called for moments of silence, tributes, and a thorough reevaluation of how clubs handle such sensitive events.

Critics argue that Zhejiang FC missed an opportunity to lead with compassion and respect in a moment of profound loss.

One fan commented on X:

''This is so heartless from his club. So unkind of them to go ahead with the game. They should have called the game off.''

Another person wrote:

''Is it because he is an African? I don't want to think so because this is the cold-hearted decision to play a match immediately after the death of one of your players.''

Aaron Boupendza's sad death in China

Yen.com.gh earlier reported the devastating news of the demise of the Gabon international on the same day that Arsenal eliminated Real Madrid from the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

While Ghana's Thomas Partey shone for the Gunners against Real Madrid, earning substantial recognition from Ghanaian fans, the continent was rocked with the horrific news of the passing of the talented footballer Aaron Boupendza.

