Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, has fired back at former Italian footballer Antonio Cassano following his criticism of the Al Nassr star

Cassano had recently taken a dig at Ronaldo, claiming the Portuguese forward doesn’t truly know how to play football

In a sharp response, Elma defended her brother, stating that Cassano wouldn't know what it takes to score 900 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 451 of his 902 career goals while at Real Madrid, helping the club secure four Champions League titles in just five years.

Despite this impressive feat, former Los Blanos forward Antonio Cassano did not hold back in downplaying Ronaldo's achievement and his 900-goal milestone.

Cassano suggested that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner only focuses on scoring goals and "doesn't know how to play football."

Naturally, Elma Aveiro couldn’t remain quiet when such harsh criticism was directed at her brother.

Ronaldo’s sister hits back at Cassano

As expected, she fiercely defended Ronaldo, mocking Cassano in response to his remarks.

She fired back on social media, suggesting that Cassano’s criticism stemmed from jealousy, as he could never match her brother's accomplishments.

"One wakes up to this kind of nonsense. I don’t know who this poor guy is, and it’s not important. But there’s one thing I’ll say—he has no idea how to score 900 goals. Just imagine if he did,” Elma wrote on Instagram via Sportskeeda.

While Cassano claimed Ronaldo lacked the teamwork of players like Karim Benzema and Luis Suarez, Elma questioned whether Cassano even played football, let alone excelled in a team game.

"They say he was a footballer, but I think they’ve got it wrong—he was just an average ball boy," Elma added in another Instagram story.

Comparing Cassano and Ronaldo's feat at Madrid

According to Transfermarkt, Cassano found the net four times in 28 matches for Madrid, while Ronaldo remarkably scored 450 goals in 438 appearances.

During his time in Spain, CR7 set the record for the fastest player to reach 100 goals for a single club, accomplishing this feat in just 105 games—a record that was only equalled by Erling Haaland after he scored against Arsenal last Sunday.

After his stint at Madrid, Cassano went on to play for AC Milan and Inter Milan, but his most significant success came during his time at AS Roma from 2001 to 2006, which ultimately led to his transfer to Real Madrid.

Bale picks between Ronaldo and Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gareth Bale weighed in on the long-standing GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid star was recently asked to list his top five attackers, and his choice between Messi and CR7 was particularly notable.

