Ghana and RC Lens defensive midfield, Salis ABDUL Sameed has been spotted hanging out with musician Black Sherif, popularly called Blacko

In a post sighted on Instagram, the Black Stars player was seen having a good time with his favourite Ghanaian artiste after which he gifted him his RC Lens jersey

Salis Abdul Sameed is enjoying an off-season holiday in Ghana following the end of the French Ligue 1 season and the two Black Stars World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the CAR

Ghanaian football star Salis Abdul Sameed has been spotted with musician Black Sherif on a recent outing in Accra.

In a post on Instagram, the defensive midfielder who plies his trade in France for RC Lens had what looked like a dinner night with the Ghanaian music artiste Black Sherif.

Salis Abdul Sameed (left) and Black Sherif (right) Photo credit: @abdul.samed_19/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The party was reportedly held in celebration of Black Sherif's latest released song "Kilos Milos".

Some of the pictures of the event sighted by YEN.com.gh on Salis Abdul Sameed's Instagram page showed the footballer gifting Black Sherif his RC Lens jersey.

The Black Stars midfielder is a huge fan of Black Sherif, popularly referred to as Blacko, as he has been spotted several times in videos vibing to the musician's songs.

Salis enjoying off-season in Ghana

Abdul Salis Sameed is enjoying his off-season in Ghana after featuring in the Black Stars' FIFA World Cup qualification matches.

He played in the 2-1 away victory in Bamako against the Malian national team and also in the home game against the Central Africa Republic (CAR), where Ghana won by 4-3 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Salis Abdul Sameed would soon return to France after the Euros 2024 tournament to prepare with RC Lens ahead of the 2024/2025 French Ligue 1 campaign.

Salis Abdul Samed dances with teammates at the training facility in a video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Salis Abdul Samed, in a video shared by his club RC Lens on TikTok, could be seen dancing with his teammates at the team's training facility.

In the footage, the Ghanaian footballer and his teammates grooved to a Côte d'Ivoire song, wearing bright smiles on their faces.

In the comments section of the video, social media users admired the dance moves and excitement of the players.

Source: YEN.com.gh