Lionel Messi once appeared to make mockery of his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo but lived to regret it

Since 'laughing' at Ronaldo, the Argentine failed to win the Champions League till his departure from Europe

Currently, both players, who hold each other in high esteem, are plying their trade outside the shores of the continent

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of football's most iconic narratives, shaping the sport for nearly two decades.

Week after week, the two legends pushed each other to extraordinary levels, raising the global game to previously unseen heights.

Since 2015, Lionel Messi has not won the UEFA Champions League, while Cristiano Ronaldo clinched it three times. Photos by VI Images and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

The Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry

Their intense competition to be recognised as the greatest ever propelled them into the footballing stratosphere, where they set records and achieved feats that may never be replicated.

However, as noted, despite the fierce on-field battle, both men have always shown mutual respect.

When Messi doubted Ronaldo

But a viral video from 2015 suggests that, at one point, Messi may have doubted Ronaldo—only to later regret it.

Fresh off Barcelona’s treble-winning campaign, led by Messi, Luis Suárez, and Neymar, the two rivals found themselves on the same stage during an awards ceremony.

When asked about his outlook for the upcoming 2015/16 season, Ronaldo confidently predicted success for himself and Real Madrid.

While Cristiano spoke, cameras caught a glimpse of Messi's reaction—a subtle smirk that seemed to hint at scepticism.

It was as if the Argentine was unconvinced that his counterpart could reach those ambitious heights.

Ronaldo makes Messi pay for his doubts

As fate would have it, Ronaldo went on to play a pivotal role in Madrid's historic three-peat in the UEFA Champions League, cementing his legacy in the competition, per Daily Campus.

Messi, on the other hand, has not lifted the UCL trophy since that fateful night in 2015.

Ronaldo’s triumphs in Europe marked a turning point, and Barcelona's gradual decline left Messi unable to reclaim the European crown.

Even his high-profile move to PSG, alongside star players like Neymar and Mbappe, failed to bring him another Champions League title.

What are Messi and Ronaldo up to presently?

Fast-forward to today and both icons have left European football.

Ronaldo continues to thrive in Saudi Arabia, recently netting his 901st career goal, while Messi, now in the United States, is recovering from an injury sustained during Argentina's Copa America success and eagerly awaiting his return to Inter Miami.

UEFA honours Cristiano Ronaldo

