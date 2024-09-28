Carlo Ancelotti has 'given up' on Vinicius Junior over discipline issues

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly aggravated by Vinicius Junior's ill-discipline

Vinicius Junior has started the season strongly but has been booked several times, the most in Spanish top-flight so far

He has accumulated 49 yellow cards throughout his career, yet he has only been sent off twice

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly "given up" on Vinicius Junior, as tensions rise within the locker room.

The Brazilian winger has already become the most booked player in the 2024/2025 La Liga season, receiving three yellow cards in just seven matches, mostly for protesting and arguing with referees.

Vinicius' attitude seems to be influencing the rest of the team, as even captain Luka Modric, usually known for his disciplined behaviour, was warned during Madrid's 3-2 win over Alaves, a match that saw three warnings in total.

So far, there have been nine such yellow cards this season, with Vinicius picking up his most recent one in the 29th minute of that game.

He narrowly escaped a second yellow and potential red card, as he continued to argue with the officials before being subbed off in the 90th minute.

During the match, Vinicius grew visibly frustrated when six minutes of stoppage time were added, as Alaves, initially down 3-0, mounted a late comeback with two goals.

Had he been sent off, Vinicius would have missed the upcoming Madrid derby against Atletico, a match Kylian Mbappe will already miss due to injury.

According to Sport, Real Madrid has grown increasingly "fed up" with Vinicius’ behaviour.

Ancelotti, who has long supported the player and acted as a mentor, has personally addressed the issue with him but seems to have reached his limit.

Vinicius has received 49 yellow cards over the course of his career but has only been sent off twice.

