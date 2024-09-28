Ranking the Top 7 Left Footed Footballers in World Football in 2024

The ability to use both feet equally is one of the most sought-after qualities of a football player

Some players stand out for their exceptional use of their left feet, making them a valuable asset

YEN.com.gh looks at some of the world's best left-footed football players

While it is anticipated that professional footballers possess proficiency with the ball on both feet, the majority still exhibit a preference for one foot.

Left-footed players bring a distinctive finesse to their playing style, often appearing more graceful compared to their right-footed counterparts.

Despite the prevalence of right-footed players outnumbering left-footed ones, some of the game's finest footballers have showcased exceptional skills with their left foot.

7. Bukayo Saka

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta. Known for his smooth dribbling and vision, Saka is also an instinctive goal threat.

Rarely dropping his standards, the 23-year-old has become essential to Arsenal’s hopes of ending their Premier League title drought.

As Saka continues to mature, his influence on the game is only set to grow.

7. Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is known for his excellent left foot and can score and create goals with it; hence, he is one of the best left-footed midfielders. He is also proficient with his right foot and is a versatile player who can play multiple positions in the attacking third of the pitch.

6. Leroy Sane

Sane has won two Premier League championships with Manchester City in four years. Most of his left crosses are driven, whereas most of his right crosses are in the air. Sane often enjoys the space a high block provides and makes frequent runs.

5. Mohammed Salah

Since his arrival at the club in 2017, Salah has proven to be Liverpool's prolific goal scorer, playing a crucial role in the team's recent successes. Under his influence, Liverpool secured both a Champions League and a Premier League title.

Additionally, the winger has clinched three Premier League golden boots in his five seasons with Liverpool. Notably, Salah holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season, further solidifying his exceptional goal-scoring prowess.

4. Bernardo Silva

While he is comfortable using both feet, Bernardo Silva's left foot is considered to be his stronger foot. As a midfielder and winger, using both feet effectively allows him to create opportunities and score goals from different angles and positions on the field.

3. Erling Haaland

At the age of 22, Erling Haaland has already established himself as one of the premier strikers globally. The Norwegian rose to prominence at Borussia Dortmund, showcasing a remarkable goal-scoring prowess.

Haaland's outstanding contributions earned him the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2021, and he was further recognized as the Bundesliga Player of the Season in the same year.

Following his standout performances with Dortmund, Haaland secured a transfer to the English champions, Manchester City, during the summer transfer window. Since joining City, the forward has been relentless, netting 11 goals in just eight league appearances.

2. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is widely considered one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport, particularly as the most outstanding left-footed player of the last two decades. Nevertheless, his second position on the list can be attributed solely to a less-than-stellar performance during the 2021-22 season.

Following his departure from Barcelona, Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021, and his initial season with the club left much to be desired.

In the 2021-22 season, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner struggled, managing only six goals in 26 league appearances, marking a somewhat disappointing phase in his career.

However, Messi appears to have regained his peak form in the current season, already tallying four goals and seven assists in just eight league appearances, signalling a return to his prolific and influential self.

1. Lamine Yamal

At just 17, Lamine Yamal has quickly made a name for himself as a rising star.

After playing a pivotal role in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, where he led the competition in assists, Yamal is already drawing comparisons to legends like Lionel Messi.

His dribbling and creativity on the ball are reminiscent of a young Messi, and he has the potential to become one of the all-time greats.

