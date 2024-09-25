Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior were on the receiving end of a scathing attack by a former Valencia president

The erstwhile boss of the La Liga club did not mince words about his feelings towards the Brazilian winger

He even went a notch higher to include Vini's club, Real Madrid, in his strong-worded criticism

Former Valencia president Paco Roig has taken a controversial swipe at Vinicius Junior, labelling the Real Madrid star a problematic personality and calling Los Blancos an "immigrant club."

Roig's comments, which touch on both the player’s character and the club’s makeup, stem from an ongoing history between Vinicius and Valencia supporters.

Former Valencia president Paco Ruig launched a scathing attack on Vinicius Junior's personality. Photo by Aitor Alcalde.

Vinicius' history with Valencia

While Roig acknowledged Vinicius' talent and status as one of football’s top stars, he made it clear that the player's attitude leaves much to be desired.

The tension between Valencia fans and Vinicius dates back to a notorious incident during a La Liga clash at Mestalla in 2023, where the game spiralled into chaos.

In a highly charged atmosphere, home fans allegedly hurled racist insults at the Brazilian winger, who they believed had shown disrespect to the crowd.

The fallout from that match was severe.

In June 2024, three Valencia fans were sentenced to eight months in prison for racially abusing Vinicius, with an additional two-year ban from attending football matches, per Al Jazeera.

Since that troubling episode, the Brazilian winger has become a global advocate for fighting racism, backed strongly by Real Madrid in his efforts to combat discrimination in football.

However, despite his anti-racism stance, the 24-year-old has continued to attract criticism from some corners, including Roig, who recently aired his grievances.

Former Valencia boss launches scathing attack on Vinicius

As quoted by Football Tweet, the former Valencia president made his disdain for the club and the player known in a scathing interview with Relevo.

“I call Madrid the ‘Real Immigrant.’ Madrid has eight black players, two foreign whites, and one Spaniard—Carvajal,” Roig remarked, criticising the diversity of the team's lineup.

As for Vinicius, Roig did not hold back. “He may be a great player, and I believe he is, but he’s a terrible person,” he added bluntly.

While Vini's skill is undeniable, his behaviour, particularly in hostile environments, can elicit mixed reactions.

Vinicius backed strongly to win Ballon d'Or prize

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar Junior reaffirmed his support for Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona star backed Vinicius to edge out Jude Bellingham and Rodri for the prestigious award.

Reports also suggest that Vinicius 'already knows' he's won, with Nike preparing a special tribute to him.

