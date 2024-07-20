Lenny Yoro played his first game for Manchester United against Rangers 24 hours after his £52 million transfer

The former LOSC Lille centre-half lasted 45 minutes in the game as Erik ten Hag's men secured a convincing win

Yoro's brief yet impressive spell left fans impressed, with many waxing lyrical about the youngster

Highly-rated defender, Lenny Yoro, made his much-anticipated debut for Manchester United less than 24 hours after signing with the Premier League club.

The Frenchman featured against Rangers on Saturday, July 20, marking his maiden game in a United shirt.

Lenny Yoro put in a strong performance in his 45-minute appearance for Manchester United against Rangers on July 20, 2024. Photos by Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

According to the Mirror, Yoro, who signed a five-year deal on Friday, was immediately included by manager Erik ten Hag in the Red Devil's second pre-season match.

As anticipated, the 18-year-old showcased why he is considered a generational talent during his 45-minute stint on the field.

Partnering with Johnny Evans in central defence, Yoro's composure, awareness, and elegant passing from the back belied his young age.

Although he only played the first half, his performance left a lasting impression on fans who watched him closely.

Fans heap praise on Lenny Yoro after Man United debut

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@30BGRonaldo waxed lyrical about United's new acquisition:

"Better than Prime Van Dijk."

@UncleYakub added:

"He looks good on red."

@easecn was impressed with what he saw from the Frenchman:

"Love watching leny yoro on the field, such a skilled player!"

Just like @easecn, @_CelticsNation_, was enthused by Yoro's performance:

"Lenny Yoro is absolutely amazing to watch."

@Trreyszn wrote:

Played well against the Rangers

What's next for Lenny Yoro?

Up next for the former Lille star is a much tougher test against Arsenal in the United States.

The Red Devils will play their Premier League rivals on Sunday, July 28, as part of their preparation for the 2024-25 season.

Amad Diallo inspires Man United to first victory in pre-season

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Amad Diallo kick-started Manchester United's pre-season after their shock 1-0 loss to Rosenborg.

The Ivorian winger scored a brilliant goal against Rangers six minutes before halftime, marking the team's first goal of the campaign.

Substitute Joe Hugill then secured victory for Erik ten Hag's squad with a stunning effort in the second half.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh