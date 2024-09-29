Former Ghana youth star Awudu Isaka has discussed the issue of racism in Spain amid the continuous abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior's attitude has faced scrutiny, with some at Real Madrid raising concerns about his focus and dedication to the team

Reports within Real Madrid have questioned Vinicius' commitment, suggesting that his focus isn't entirely on football

Former Ghana youth star Awudu Isaka has waded into the issue of racism in Spain amid the continuous abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

The 24-year-old has been subjected to racism from fans of opposing teams in Spain on multiple occasions in his Madrid career and said that he has struggled to remain positive and motivated towards soccer as a result of the abuse.

The Brazilian star was racially abused last season in a La Liga game between Los Blancos and Valencia, leading to a back-and-forth with Spanish football authorities.

Eventually, seven people were arrested and questioned for their involvement in the abuse of the player.

Isaka believes Vinicius' attitude also contributes to how fans treat him and advises the winger to take a calmer approach.

"If he had a different attitude, I think a little bit yes; that’s why when you talk to people about Vinicius, they tell you that he is provocative. There you see that it is more because of his attitude than anything else because there are many black players in the league who do not suffer from it every weekend," he told YEN.com.gh.

"Many times when there is a problem, not fighting does not mean that you are not right. Silence solves many things," Karmeni added.

Vinicius has received 49 yellow cards over the course of his career but has only been sent off twice.

