Jan Oblak produced a picture-esque moment during Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Sunday, September 29

The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper stunned Vinicius Jr. with a stunning dribble that left Vini dazzled

Both sides were inseparable after 90 minutes, with Angel Correa cancelling out Eder Militao's opener

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak showcased his technical brilliance in an unexpected moment during the season's first Madrid Derby, leaving Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in awe.

Renowned for his exceptional shot-stopping, the Slovenian added a new layer to his skill set with an audacious move against the Brazilian forward.

Jan Oblak skipped past Vinicius with a composed dribble during the Madrid Derby. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Oblak skips past Vinicius with 'filthy' dribble

As Vinicius rapidly closed in, Oblak remained unfazed, demonstrating ice-cold composure under pressure.

With a subtle touch, the 31-year-old deftly dribbled past the onrushing winger, taking control of the ball effortlessly.

Not content with merely evading the press, Oblak recycled possession, delivering a precise left-footed pass to initiate play down the right flank.

Fans drool over Oblak's picture-esque dribble

This dazzling piece of skill from the Atletico custodian set social media ablaze, with fans marvelling at his calm under pressure and cheeky dribble.

The Slovenian's silky footwork not only thwarted Vinicius but also stirred admiration and playful banter across the internet.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) couldn't resist reacting:

@Tiki_TakaTalk captured the elegance of the moment:

"Oblak casually skips past Vinicius, cool as you like!"

@tahyvr cheekily remarked:

"Oblak gives Vinicius a taste of his own medicine."

@Muthomihill hyped the keeper’s masterclass:

"Oblak showing Vinicius who's really the dribble master."

@Ikopima09 decided to troll the Real Madrid star:

"Vinicius Junior in the mud.😭"

@No_Emotions0_ offered praise for Oblak:

"Jan Oblak, well done! 👍"

@DailyWord965635 summed it up with admiration:

"He's such a gifted goalkeeper."

Oblak’s moment of magic added a new layer to his reputation, proving that he's more than just a shot-stopper.

The game eventually ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw after substitute Angel Correa scored a stoppage-time equaliser to level Eder Militao's opening goal, per NDTV.

Vinicius 'embarrasses' Gallagher

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius' stunning display of skill left Conor Gallagher in a state of embarrassment.

The Brazilian forward, a strong contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, demonstrated his elite talent by nutmegging the England international.

Gallagher was left bewildered by Vinicius's dazzling footwork.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh