Vodafone short codes in Ghana for calls, internet, registration 2022

Vodafone short codes in Ghana enable subscribers to access the company's mobile services easily and quickly. Vodafone is among the three best network providers in Ghana. Serve yourself using Vodacom's USSD codes, for they are reliable and the best way to get quick services.

Vodafone short codes in Ghana. Photo: @theandroidsoul.com

Vodafone codes create two-way communication between the company and its customers and offer customers more efficient services and methods of gaining information. They also maximize the company's customer reach and enable effective targeting of customers.

Vodafone short codes in Ghana

Vodafone short codes in Ghana are easy to remember and memorize. These USSD codes help you to select services from various Vodafone menus directly. Additionally, they do not require internet or data and work on all GSM standard mobile phones. Here are the essential Vodafone Ghana short codes to remember.

VODAFONE SERVICES USSD CODES New airtime recharge code *134*PIN# Browser packages *125# Caller tunes (Formerly 134) 585 Credit balance enquiry *124# Access data bundle menu *700# Check data bundles balance and promos *126# Transfer credit to another number *516# Voicemail deposit (Formerly 2020) 108 Manage paid subscriptions *463# Change credit transfer default Password *117*old pin*new pin* new pin#, then click send. Family and friends 555 Check your Vodafone number *127# Transfer credit in Cedis only *516*recipient’s number*credit in new Ghana cedis*password#, then click send. Retrieve/receive voice mail 109 Borrow credit *505# Vodafone Red offers *7070#

VODAFONE SERVICES USSD CODES Transfer credit in Cedis & Pesewas. *516*recipient’s number*credit in new Ghana cedis*credit in new Ghana pesewa*password# Support text number 655 Bundle data for someone *700*4# Check your broadband balance *900# Bundle for two devices *700*1# Customer-support WhatsApp line 0501000300 Stop or continue with Pay-As-You-Go when your data bundle expires *700*7# General news *127*11# Blackberry Offers *500# For more information on Vodafone products and services *151# Report SIM-Box fraud 02xxxxxxxx Simbox to 419 Confirm your number is registered *400# Roaming enquiry *150#

Other essential Vodafone codes

Vodafone and other telecommunications companies provide customers with these USSD codes for pre-configured services like balance inquiries, call-forwarding, and multiple SIM functions. Enter a USSD code into a smartphone to perform the necessary actions. Here are other vital Vodafone short codes:

VODAFONE SERVICES USSD CODES Call center 100 Call me back *119*Number# Send Porting 600 Access code for fixed prepaid lines 1080 Vodafone Information Service (VIS) *151# Reseller balance *484*1# Swipe card service menu access *142# Know your mobile number *127# Vodafone Red offer *200# Agent Sim registration *145# Vodafone live radio *313# Deactivate VF Mini Pack *404# Micro payment *474# Super Hour *566# Vodafone Good Morning *543# Vodafone Unlimited Offers *480# Vodafone Cash *110# Vodafone Cash Agent Helpline *591# Agent Application Code *510# Register for Vodafone Cash 558 Made For Me *530# Yendi Agoro *533# Reserve your number to avoid losing it *565# Vodafone Supreme *7070# Vodafone Vim offers *556# Vodafone X *5888# FBB bill payment and balance information *900# 050 Number reservation (Text #book+space+the number to 175) 175 Deactivate VF Mini pack ##21# or ##002#

Most used Vodafone codes

Vodafone short codes in Ghana are easy to use. Dial the USSD codes and follow the simple prompts to access the service you need. The prompts only require you to select a service using a number. The process allows subscribers to customize Vodafone products and services to suit their needs. Here are some of the most frequently used Vodafone codes:

1. Vodafone customer care

Reach out to Vodafone's customer care representatives anytime by calling 100.

2. How to check Vodafone general news

Receive the latest trending and vital news in Ghana by dialing *127*11#.

3. How to check if your line is registered

Simply dial the short code *400#.

4. How to recharge Vodafone credit

Recharge your airtime by dialing Vodafone recharge code *134*PIN#.

5. How do I load credit on Vodafone?

You can also use this code to recharge Vodafone credit:

Dial *110#

Select Buy Airtime .

. Choose My Phone .

. Enter Amount .

. Press 1 to confirm or 2 to decline .

or 2 to . Enter PIN.

6. How to top up Vodafone credit

Alternatively, request someone to transfer their airtime to your Vodafone line. Let them dialing *516*recipient's number (your number)*credit in Ghana cedis*password# and press send.

You can also learn how to load Vodafone credit to someone else's number using the same Vodafone top up code.

7. How do I check my credit on Vodafone Ghana?

Check your airtime balance using the Vodafone balance check code *124#.

8. How to register your sim card

Register a new sim card through self sim registration code *146#.

9. How to buy Vodafone data bundle code

Vodafone has the best data deals in Ghana. The bundles are grouped in packages, and each has a different price. Therefore, dial *700# to access the Vodafone data bundles menu and select what suits you. Alternatively, dial *125# to check browsing packages and choose whichever you like.

10. How to check Vodafone data balance

Vodafone Ghana internet bundle codes *700# and *125# grant you access to the company's data bundle menu. Once you are done with the purchasing process, you can check your data balance as you use it by dialing another short code for Vodafone internet, *126#.

11. How to transfer credit to another number

Share credit with another Vodafone subscriber for them to stay in touch. Dial *516*recipient’s number*credit*password#, then click Send to transfer Vodafone credit.

12. How to borrow credit on Vodafone

If you have insufficient airtime, request a credit loan from Vodafone by dialing *505#.

13. Vodafone cash code

Vodafone cash short code *110# allows subscribers to access cash at any time. However, you should first register for Vodafone cash services using code 558.

14. Vodafone broadband balance

Simply dial *900# to check your balance

15. What are the products of Vodafone?

Dial *151# for more information on Vodafone products and services.

16. What do I dial to see if my phone has been hacked?

Dial *#21# to find out if your phone has been hacked. After confirming your fears, dial ##21# to erase the phone's settings.

Vodafone Ghana short codes for data

Use Vodafone 700 codes for data subscriptions. The daily bundles last for a day (24 hours), the weekly bundles last for 7 days, and the monthly bundles last for 30 days.

Special lifestyle bundles are only usable on WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram (IG), Facebook (FB), and Wikipedia. They are grouped into 1-day-long, 7-days-long, and 30-days-long bundles. One Ghanaian cedi (GH₵ or GHS) is divided into 100 pesewas (Gp).

VODAFONE DAILY BUNDLES CODES

PACKAGE PRICE USSD CODE 20MB 50Gp *700# - 1 - 1 - 1 80MB GHS 1.50 *700# - 1 - 1 - 2 200MB GHS 3 *700# - 1 - 1 - 3 450MB GHS 5 *700# - 1 - 1 - 4 1GB GHS 10 *700# - 1 - 1 - 5

VODAFONE WEEKLY BUNDLES CODES

PACKAGE PRICE USSD CODE 100MB GHS 2 *700# - 1 - 2 - 1 600MB GHS 6 *700# - 1 - 2 - 2 1GB GHS 12 *700# - 1 - 2 - 3 2GB GHS 20 *700# - 1 - 2 - 4 3.5GB GHS 30 *700# - 1 - 2 - 5

VODAFONE MONTHLY BUNDLES CODES

PACKAGE PRICE USSD CODE 450MB GHS 10 *700# - 1 - 3 - 1 1.2GB GHS 20 *700# - 1 - 3 - 2 2.6GB GHS 40 *700# - 1 - 3 - 3 4.3GB GHS 60 *700# - 1 - 3 - 4 7.5GB GHS 100 *700# - 1 - 3 - 5 10GB GHS 150 *700# - 1 - 3 - 6 20GB GHS 250 *700# - 1 - 3 - 7

VODAFONE LIFESTYLE BUNDLES CODES

PACKAGE PRICE Days USSD CODE 80MB + 70MB for WhatsApp, Twitter, IG, FB, Wikipedia GHS 2 1 *700# - 1 - 6 - 1 400MB + 300MB for WhatsApp, Twitter, IG, FB, Wikipedia GHS 8 7 *700# - 1 - 6 - 2 1.5GB+ 700MB for WhatsApp, Twitter, IG, FB, Wikipedia GHS 20 30 *700# - 1 - 6 - 3

VODAFONE GHANA MiFi PACKAGES

Instead of using Vodafone mobile data hot spot, connect your devices (a smartphone, computer, iPod, iPad, or iPhone) to a Wi-Fi enabled Vodafone Ghana MiFi. Subscribe to Vodafone Ghana MiFi packages today by dialing *700#. The 6GB data bundle lasts for 30 days and costs GHS 117 - 200.

Vodafone cash code

Send, receive money, and access more digital money-related services using Vodafone cash codes.

VODAFONE SERVICES USSD CODE Vodafone cash (main short code) *110# Send money (to all networks) *110# - 1 Withdraw cash *110# - 2 Buy data or airtime *110# - 3 Buy goods/services *110# - 4 Pay bill *110# - 5 Generate voucher *110# - 6 My Account *110# - 7 Ahotor offer *110# - 8 Send money from Vodafone cash to MTN MoMo *110# - 1 - 2 - 1 Send money from Vodafone cash to Airtel-Tigo Money *110# - 1 - 2 - 2

Vodafone Ghana promotion codes

Promotion codes for Vodafone Ghana facilitate the products and services' advertisement when the company puts them on offer.

Get call tunes dialing 585 (formerly 134).

Vodafone Information service is available through this Vodafone Ghana short code *151#.

Access crazy offers via Vodafone red code is *200#.

Elementary Vodafone Ghana Codes

These USSD codes are essential for the Vodafone network to run smoothly. However, most subscribers do not know them because they are the most rarely used codes:

Use customer care support's text number 655.

When retrieving voice mail, dial the short code 109.

Reverse your number to avoid losing it using *565#.

Vodafone X

Vodafone X ( a service that allows subscribers to success data, calls, and text services in one package) is available to prepaid subscribers. Youths aged 15 to 24 years are the target market. Dial *5888# to activate Vodafone X and choose a convenient package.

How do I get 5GB on Vodafone?

Dial *700# and select 1, then 1, then 5 to buy 1GB daily bundles at GHS 10. Alternatively, dial *700# then choose 1, then 2, then 3 to get a 1GB weekly data package at GHS 12.

How do you mash up on Vodafone?

Dial Vodafone mashup code *567# to subscribe and buy a Mashup bundle if you don't have internet connection and cannot use the Vodafone app to buy data.

Since Vodafone short codes in Ghana are user friendly, new subscribers can figure out how to use them without being taught. Moreover, these USSD codes are easily accessible, anytime and anywhere, and easily remember. As a result, they make Vodafone the best telecommunications company for people of all ages, including the elderly.

