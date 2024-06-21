Ghanaian striker Hans Kwofie has died in a road accident in Dadwen, in the Ashanti Region, on Friday, June 21, 2024

The 35-year-old footballer was on his way to his hometown of Dompim Pepesa at the time of the crash

Kwofie was the Ghana Premier League’s top scorer in the 2017 season, scoring 17 goals for Ashanti Gold

Journalist Gary Al-Smith described Kwofie's passing as desperately sad news.

His former club, Medeama Sporting Club, said he was forever in their hearts.

Recently, Kwofie has been without a club since parting ways with the Nepali side Birgunj United in February of this year.

His career began at Nsoatre Manchester United, where he saw himself playing for several Ghanaian clubs, including Medeama, Aduana FC, and Legon Cities.

Kwofie’s talent also took him abroad, where he played for Qatari club Al-Oruba, Egypt’s Smouha SC, Tanzania’s Singida United, and Malaysian side Puchong Fuerza.

Source: YEN.com.gh