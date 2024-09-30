A worried Manchester United fan has penned an open letter to INEOS and the Glazer family as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag

The Dutchman is currently under fire following a string of poor results, leaving United in 12th position on the league table

Meanwhile, fans of the club are increasingly growing frustrated with some calling for his dismissal

United’s recent struggles, including winless outings against Crystal Palace and FC Twente, were capped by a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Spurs, which proved to be the tipping point for many supporters.

Source: Getty Images

Brennan Johnson opened the scoring just three minutes in, following a brilliant 70-yard run from unchallenged centre-back Micky van de Ven.

Ange Postecoglou's side maintained control for much of the match, and shortly after the break, Dejan Kulusevski made it 2-0 before in-form striker Dominic Solanke sealed the win.

After the final whistle, Erik ten Hag faced questions about his future, with speculation mounting that the owners might be reconsidering their decision to keep him this summer.

Man Utd Fan’s Open Letter to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Frustrated fans have increasingly taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction, including one supporter, @utdHarryy, who wrote an open letter to INEOS and the Glazer family.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday evening, he said keeping Ten Hag at the helm would be "one of the worst decisions" they could make. You can read the letter in full below:

"Dear INEOS and the Glazers Family,

We as Manchester United fans have been reading worrying reports that you plan on keeping Ten Hag till further notice.

On behalf of the United fanbase this would be one of the worst decisions you will make.

It's clear you don't want Erik Ten Hag as the manager as you wouldn't have been interviewing other managers in the summer.

3rd season in over £600 million spent and we're the worse we have ever been.

Ten Hag has embarrassed us on many occasions, 7-0 to Liverpool, 1 win out of 9 in Europe, worst Premier League finish ever, negative goal difference, 6 wins out of last 20 league games just to name a few.

I can say personally as a United fan keeping Ten Hag is setting the club back years. I hope you see this letter for the betterment of the club and make the right decision

Yours sincerely,

Fans of Manchester United."

United fans slam Ten Hag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United fans are growing more frustrated with Erik ten Hag after their 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Supporters have voiced concerns about his management, noting that despite a squad largely assembled by the Dutchman, he has struggled to establish a clear and effective style of play. This ongoing inconsistency has sparked doubts about his future at the club.

Source: YEN.com.gh