Manchester United fans are growing increasingly frustrated with manager Erik ten Hag following their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

United's poor form continued on Sunday as they were thoroughly outplayed by a Spurs team missing star forward Son Heung-min, who was sidelined due to injury.

The tone was set early when Brennan Johnson opened the scoring in the first half. Dejan Kulusevski doubled the lead, and new signing Dominic Solanke sealed the win for Tottenham.

In the aftermath of the loss, United supporters flooded social media, voicing their displeasure with Ten Hag.

Many fans expressed concern over his tenure, particularly pointing out that despite the squad being largely composed of players brought in by the Dutchman, he has yet to establish a clear and effective style of play. This inconsistency is causing doubts about his future at the club.

Reacting to Manchester United’s loss to Spurs on social media platform X, one frustrated fan wrote:

"This team has seven Erik ten Hag signings in the lineup, there are no injury excuses, and he's had two years to implement a style of play, yet we’re getting worse. Being outplayed by a Spurs team missing Son—his excuses are running out."

Another fan echoed similar concerns:

"Spurs are without their best player. Ten Hag has all his preferred starters, yet we still lack any clear style of play."

One disheartened supporter added:

"What bothers me most about Ten Hag's time at #MUFC is that I still don't see a clear vision for this team. From the signings to the style of play, it feels like there’s no direction—just week-to-week adjustments without a long-term plan."

This defeat marks United’s third winless game in a row, following consecutive draws with Crystal Palace in the Premier League and FC Twente in the Europa League.

So far, United has won only three of their eight matches in the 2024/25 season.

