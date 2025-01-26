The Ghana Premier League January transfer window last week with the big clubs making top moves

Several big name players including Kwame Opoku returned to the Ghanaian top division after spells abroad

The second round of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League kick started on Saturday, January 25, 2025

The transfer window in Ghana closed on January 22, 2025, with most of the clubs doing business for the second round of the campaign.

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko signed a lot of players, reuniting with lethal forward Kwame Opoku.

Christopher Nettey, who played for Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics, also returned to the Ghanaian topflight after some time off, where he played for a futsal club.

YEN.com.gh looks at the top five signings of the January transfer window in the Ghana Premier League.

Kwame Opoku - Asante Kotoko

Arguably the best signing of the window, having already hit the ground running with his performances for the club. Opoku is not a newcomer to the Ghana Premier League, haven proven his quality for Ashantigold and Kotoko in the past before an ill-fated North African experience. His time at USMA Alger in Algeria and Olympique Khourigba in Morocco did not work out well for the striker. He has already netted four goals in five league games for Kotoko since rejoining the club.

Christopher Nettey - Nations FC

The lateral wing-back was long rumoured to be making a return to Asante Kotoko. However, Nettey could not seal a deal and spent the last six months playing futsal, but Kotoko's rivals in Kumasi, Nations FC took advantage to sign the defender. On his best days, the former Olympics defender is considered one of the best right-backs in the league, making him a big coup for the title-chasers.

Seth Osei - Hearts of Oak

Osei was in talks with Asante Kotoko and had reached advanced stages with the club only to swerve them for their fierce rivals. The former Ashantigold midfielder is known for his technical and creative ability. Osei also scores and has eye for defense-splitting passes. He has enormous experience in the Ghana Premier League will be a huge assets for the Phobians. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Kwasi Asante - Asante Kotoko

The 29-year-old arrives in Ghana with experience in African football. The defender, who likens his style of play to Real Madrid and Brazil legend Marcelo, returns after playing for Simba FC in Tanzania and Hafia in Guinea. He also had a spell in eSwatini. Asante is expected to bring competition in that Kotoko defence. He signed an 18-month contract with the Kumasi-based giants.

Robert Sowah Addo - Legon Cities

Once beloved by Hearts of Oak, Sowah Addo served the Phobians well, winning their last league title with them. However, he left in 2023 to continue his career elsewehere. The strong defender could make the difference for Legon Cities in the second round as they battle for survive. He joined the club on a free transfer for the rest of the campaign.

