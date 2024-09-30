What James Maddison told Bruno Fernandes after controversial red card

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes insists he should not have been sent off in Sunday's clash with Tottenham, and said that Spurs' James Maddison shares his view.

The Red Devils endured a tough afternoon at Old Trafford, suffering a 3-0 defeat, worsened by Fernandes' dismissal after just 42 minutes.

The Portuguese midfielder slipped while attempting a challenge on Maddison, catching the Spurs player on the shin in the process.

The referee swiftly issued a straight red card, with no intervention from VAR, despite Sky Sports pundits suggesting a yellow card would have been more appropriate.

Fernandes expressed his surprise at the severity of the decision, noting that even Maddison considered it overly harsh.

‘It’s part of slipping going in, I don’t take him as everyone wants to see it, I don’t go with the studs, I take him with my ankle, it’s a clear foul but never a red card, that’s my feeling,’ Fernandes told Sky Sports.

‘Even Maddison when he gets up, he said it’s a foul but never a red card, that’s what he said.

Tottenham controlled the game both before and after the red card, but Fernandes praised his teammates for their effort after his dismissal.

"I have to admit, I let my teammates down by leaving them a man short. I truly appreciate the work they put in on the pitch. We didn’t start well with 11 players, but they fought hard after I left," Fernandes said.

Spurs' goals came from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke, propelling them to eighth in the Premier League standings, while Manchester United dropped to 12th.

Fans frustrated with ten Hag's management

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United fans were frustrated once again with ten Hag after their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Supporters pointed out that despite building a squad mostly himself, the Dutchman has yet to implement a clear and compelling play style.

