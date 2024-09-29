Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United side suffered a chastening defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday

The Dutchman was handed a 3-0 defeat, stretching his side's winless run to three games in all competitions

We dissect United's latest setback, analysing where their downfall stems from - tactical shortcomings or player performance

Manchester United's struggles under Erik ten Hag show no signs of slowing, with Tottenham Hotspur the latest to expose the frailties of the once-dominant club.

The Red Devils endured their second-heaviest defeat of the current campaign, capitulating at Old Trafford to a dominant Spurs side that outclassed them in every department.

Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players look crestfallen after the chastening loss to Tottenham. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Ten Hag's United outclassed by Spurs

The warning signs were clear early on when Tottenham set the tone for their eventual triumph.

Brennan Johnson capitalised on a driving run from Micky van de Ven, finding himself in the perfect spot to tap in from close range, per the BBC.

The ease of the goal underscored United’s defensive frailties.

Things went from bad to worse for the Dutchman's charges just before halftime when captain Bruno Fernandes received a red card for a reckless lunge on James Maddison.

Although Fernandes’ dismissal left United with a numerical disadvantage, the Red Devils were already being outplayed and lacked cohesion even before the sending-off.

Tottenham continued their dominance after the break, extending their lead just two minutes into the second half.

The Guardian reports that Dejan Kulusevski capped off a swift counter-attack by lofting the ball over Andre Onana with a precise finish, adding to United's woes.

Dominic Solanke rounded off a hard-working performance with a well-deserved goal 12 minutes from time, ensuring the scoreline better reflected Tottenham's superiority on the day.

Who takes the blame: Ten Hag or players?

Amid growing calls for Erik ten Hag's dismissal after yet another humiliating loss, YEN.com.gh sought insight from Fiifi Manfred, a Ghanaian Performance Analyst, to dissect whether United’s downfall stems from tactical shortcomings or poor player performances.

"It’s purely tactical, in my opinion," Manfred began his analysis.

"I’ve always believed that Erik Ten Hag needed a proper sporting structure before we could truly assess him, and that structure was provided this summer with key additions like Omar Berada, Wilcox, and Ashworth.

"His backroom staff was also strengthened with the arrival of Ruud van Nistelrooy. Yet the same tactical flaws from last season persist, particularly in terms of the team’s performance when out of possession."

Manfred pointed to United's passive approach without the ball, a glaring issue that has plagued them since last season.

"Last year, in that 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace, Michael Olise tore them apart with his pace. Today, it was Dejan Kulusevski. There’s no aggression to win the ball back, and the press is disjointed."

He also highlighted the defensive inefficiencies, specifically noting the role of Manuel Ugarte, who failed to cover enough ground and recover possession for the team.

"Ugarte couldn’t cover large spaces or win the ball back consistently, which compounded the tactical flaws today," Manfred added.

In the attack, United’s inefficiencies were equally glaring.

"Even when they had opportunities to break, they lacked the cutting edge to hurt Tottenham effectively. For me, this is a tactical problem," concluded Fiifi.

Fans frustrated with Erik ten Hag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with Erik ten Hag following their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Supporters have raised concerns about his management, pointing out that despite building a squad primarily with his own signings, the Dutchman has yet to implement a clear and effective style of play.

This persistent inconsistency has led to growing doubts about his future at the club.

Source: YEN.com.gh