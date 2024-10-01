Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo increased his goal tally in the new English Premier League season after scoring against Southampton

The Ghana international has received praises from former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, who watched the player from his early beginnings

The former Bristol City striker has been a key figure for Bournemouth this season, leading the goal scorers chart at the club

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been left impressed with the progress of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo.

The Black Stars forward has been AFC Bournemouth's livewire since last season, having joined the Cherries in January 2023.

Following a slow start in the first six months of his time in the Premier League, the 24-year-old has suddenly become one of the most feared strikers in the league.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring for Bournemouth against Southampton. Photo: Adam Davy/ Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo continued his early fine form with another strike after scoring in Bournemouth's 3-1 victory over Southampton.

The Black Stars forward has now netted three goals and delivered an assist in six games in the Premier League, per Transfermarkt.

Potter recounts Semenyo's journey

Potter, who was watching the game as a pundit on Sky Sports, was full of praise for the 24-year-old forward, recounting his time from the lower leagues to the top division.

"It is a great story, it is really nice to hear that type of path he has been on as you said before. He has had ups and downs he has had to suffer in the lower leagues and have some experiences where he doesn't play but he kept going great story for any young player," he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"But he is taken his he is using all these experiences and he has arrived in the Premier League somewhat in a humble way appreciative of what he has got now and appreciative of the journey he has been on and how much he is contributing. It is a really nice story," he added.

Semenyo scores in Bournemouth win

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo continued his rich run of form in the new English Premier League season after netting his third goal of the campaign against Southampton.

The Ghanaian forward scored as AFC Bournemouth defeated Southampton on Monday night to return to winning ways.

Semenyo, who had not scored in the last two games, netted his side's third in the 3-1 win at the Vitality Park.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh