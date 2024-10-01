Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has disclosed that his outfit has nothing to hide in terms of how monies are used

The federation boss met the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports to address issues concerning Ghana football

The West African nation has been confronted with many challenges, including losing the license to play home games in Kumasi

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku says his outfit is the most transparent sporting entity in the country despite allegations of corruption.

The GFA has been widely criticised for using the senior national team as an avenue to enrich themselves.

However, during a meeting with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports to address issues about Ghana football, Mr Okraku denied such reports.

Kurt Okraku has disclosed that his federation is the most transparent entity in Ghana.

Source: Twitter

According to the FA boss, the federation's books are appropriately audited and follow the standard principles of accounting and finance.

"I have been in office for less done eight years, I have been in office for five years, two and half years of Covid. Our books are public, it has been audited by CAF five years continuously, been audited by FIFA five years continuously, and our auditors are Bakertilly Andah and Andah," he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"We are the most transparent sporting entity you can think about in Ghana, we have worked closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports on all fronts as far as national team engagements are concerned," he added.

GFA summoned by Parliamentary Select Committee

The Ghana FA and various stakeholders were invited by Parliament to address issues with regards to football. This follows an earlier demonstration by a group known as Save Ghana Football, who help a protest after Ghana's early AFCON exit, as reported by Graphic Sports.

Their action was followed by a petition for the FA to answer questions over Ghana's failure at recent competitions.

In the meeting with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, leader of the group, Saddick Adams was invited to offered his insight into the current happenings in Ghana football.

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and referees chairman George Saijah all made an appearance at the committee.

Appiah opens up on Black Stars struggles

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has expressed frustration over the current state of the senior national team.

The Black Stars have struggled in recent times, including picking just a point in two matches from the opening two games of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

At their last three major tournaments, the Black Stars have failed to go beyond the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

