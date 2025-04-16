Arsenal’s Josh Kroenke Receives Special Real Madrid Gift Ahead of Crucial Match

In a classy gesture, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez presented Arsenal director Josh Kroenke a nice gift

Trailing 3-0 after the first leg, Real Madrid must stage a historic comeback on home soil to reach 2024/25 UCL semi-finals

Mikel Arteta's side arrive in Madrid with a commanding lead and confidence at an all-time high

In a display of sportsmanship and mutual respect, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez presented Arsenal director, Josh Kroenke, with a detailed replica of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

This gesture came before their highly anticipated UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, with Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey excellent in the first leg.

Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke receives a replica of the new Bernabéu from Florentino Pérez of Real Madrid ahead of Real Madrid vs Arsenal UCL match on Aprl 16, 2025. Image credit: @theMadridZon

The first encounter at the Emirates Stadium saw the Premier League team dominate with a 3-0 triumph, placing significant pressure on Real Madrid to overturn the deficit at their home ground.​

Real Madrid's Challenge: Overturning a Three-Goal Deficit

Real Madrid faces an uphill battle in the second leg, needing to score at least three goals to force extra time and four to secure an outright win.

Historically, the club has been renowned for its resilience and capacity for dramatic comebacks, often referred to as the Bernabéu Magic.

However, Arsenal's formidable defense and disciplined play present a significant challenge.​

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and co. look lively in training ahead of Real Madrid vs Arsenal UCL clash on April 16, 2025. Image credit: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP

Arsenal's Determination to Progress

Arsenal enters the match with confidence, having delivered a commanding performance in the first leg as Declan Rice netted two amazing free-kicks against Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The team's focus is on maintaining defensive solidity and capitalizing on counter-attacking opportunities to secure their place in the semi-finals.

A successful outcome would mark a significant milestone in their European campaign as the Gunners chase their first ever UEFA Champions League glory.

Road to the 2024/25 UCL Semi-Finals

The winner of this Real Madrid vs Arsenal quarter-final tie is set to face the Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals, with the French team eliminating Aston Villa on Tuesday with a 5-4 aggreagate sucess.

For Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid, advancing would be a testament to their enduring legacy in European football, while for Partey's Arsenal, it represents a chance to etch their name among Europe's elite.​

As the teams prepare for the decisive second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, all eyes will be on Los Blancos to see if they can replicate their storied history of comebacks and keep their pursuit of a 16th Champions League title alive.

Thomas Partey's Excellent Display against Real Madrid

The former Atletico Madrid man, who had faced Los Blancos 13 times ahead of the Arsenal vs Real Madrid quarter-finals first leg at Emirates Stadium, shone in midfield as he dominated the likes of Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham.

All eyes would be on the Black Stars of Ghana maestro in the huge second leg fixture on Wednesday night.

