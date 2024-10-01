Arsenal fans flooded social media with praise for Thomas Partey following his standout performance in the victory over PSG

Partey was pivotal in controlling the game's tempo, displaying exceptional tactical awareness and composure

Though substituted for Merino in the 65th minute, his impact was undeniable as Arsenal clinched their first Champions League win of the season

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey featured for Arsenal on Tuesday night as they claimed a 2-0 victory over PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

Early goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka set the tone for Mikel Arteta's side, who secured their first win of the new campaign.

In a match where opportunities were scarce, set-pieces played a decisive role, with both of Arsenal's goals originating from well-placed crosses delivered from wide areas.

Leandro Trossard whipped in a superb cross for Havertz to score the opener at the 20-minute mark, though it was largely aided by a mistake from Donnarumma, who rushed out but completely missed the ball, making it easier for the German to capitalise.

Just 15 minutes later, all attention was back on PSG's goalkeeper as Saska’s free kick sailed through the crowd and slipped past him straight down the centre, giving Arsenal a second goal just before halftime, per The Guardian.

Arsenal fans heap praises on Partey

Partey was among the standout performers during the 63 minutes he played in Arsenal’s 2-0 triumph over PSG.

The Ghanaian midfielder wasn’t beaten on the dribble even once, registered a tackle and three interceptions, and completed 27 of his 29 attempted passes.

Though the 31-year-old has faced criticism for some poor displays, this match showed he can still compete at the top level as fans took to social media to praise him.

@UPYOURARSENAL04 posted:

"Thomas Partey delivered an excellent 65-minute display, controlled the game before he was subbed off. We cannot take this man for granted."

@ThePeakSanti said:

"If nobody will say it I'm saying it.Thomas Partey tonight was faultless."

@now_arsenaI commented:

"Many won’t like to hear it but Thomas Partey has been very very good tonight. His best game of the season so far."

@VektorAce added:

No matter how hard y’all try to push agenda,Thomas Partey won’t be sitting on the bench anytime soon

One Gooner tweeted:

"We lost control and started conceding chances as soon as Partey came off and Rice moved to the 6. Many fans won’t like to hear that though."

Partey rated best holding midfielder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko had heaped praise on Thomas Partey, asserting that the Ghanaian midfielder is the best holding midfielder he has ever played with.

Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City, believes Partey deserves recognition above other notable names in the league despite frequently being overlooked in discussions about top defensive midfielders.

