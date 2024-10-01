Arsenal recorded their first continental victory of the campaign with a relatively routine win over PSG

The Gunners earned their first Champions League win of the season, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka

Fans of the club have since expressed their delight with the positive win after a sub-par display against Atalanta

Arsenal fans erupted in celebration after a thrilling UEFA Champions League clash at the Emirates, where the Gunners secured a memorable victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

The atmosphere was electric as Mikel Arteta’s men delivered a commanding performance, one that starkly contrasted with their lacklustre display in the opener against Atalanta, which ended in a goalless stalemate.

Arsenal players swarmed Bukayo Saka after his somewhat fortuitous goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Photo by Julian Finney.

Arsenal down PSG in London

This time, the North London side faced the formidable PSG, last season's semi-finalists, but instead of being daunted by the challenge, the Gunners rose to the occasion.

Arteta’s team turned in a clinical display. Despite ceding possession to their French counterparts, Arsenal laid down a statement of intent in Europe.

According to the Evening Standard, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka were the heroes on the night, each finding the back of the net in the first half to secure all three points for the Premier League side.

Despite PSG's threatening moments, including efforts that rattled the woodwork, the result was never truly in doubt.

Arsenal’s solid defence and attacking flair were more than enough to maintain their unbeaten streak against the Parisians, now extending to five matches, Sky Sports reports.

Arsenal fans jubilate after PSG win

After the game, jubilant Gunners fans took to social media, sharing their excitement and optimism.

The buzz around Arsenal’s European campaign was palpable, with many supporters expressing their belief that the team could go all the way this season.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@IsaacAFC_ confidently proclaimed,

"We are coming for the UCL this time round."

@olamijuwon1007 echoed that sentiment, adding,

"Arsenal is just starting. By the time we're ready, all our opponents should be scared."

@SilasWils hailed his club, declaring Arsenal as

"The best team in London."

@realdanieltitus even suggested,

"We going invincible this season."

And @Muthomihill boldly concluded,

"Arsenal is the strongest team in Europe with a great defence."

Raya credits unsung staff after Atalanta heroics

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that David Raya acknowledged an unsung hero from Arsenal's backroom staff for his penalty-saving heroics against Atalanta in the Champions League.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper single-handedly prevented the Gunners from suffering a losing start to their Champions League campaign.

