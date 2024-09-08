Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko once settled who's the best holding midfielder debate in emphatic style

The 27-year-old stated with unmitigated certainty that Thomas Partey ranks above all midfielders in his position

While others might raise eyebrows, Zinchenko did not mince words, stating the Ghanaian has "everything"

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko has lavished praise on teammate Thomas Partey, boldly claiming that the Ghanaian midfielder is the Premier League’s most underrated player and the finest holding midfielder he has ever played alongside.

Zinchenko, who arrived at Arsenal from Manchester City, firmly believes Partey stands above other prominent names in the league despite often being overlooked in conversations about elite defensive midfielders.

Thomas Partey was once ranked as the best holding midfielder in the Premier League, ahead of Rodri. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane and Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Partey ranked above Rodri

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for £45.3 million, has been pivotal to the Gunners' midfield.

While debates often swirl around who is the best defensive midfielder in the English top flight, names like Casemiro, Rodri, and Declan Rice frequently top the list.

Yet, Zinchenko insists Partey deserves more recognition for his all-around ability and immense influence on the pitch.

“Casemiro is a world-class player—he has five Champions League titles to his name. But if I had to choose, I’d pick Partey,” Zinchenko confidently stated during an interview in 2023, as quoted by SportBIBLE.

The Ukrainian also shared his internal debate over the best holding midfielder he’s played with, narrowing it down to Fernandinho, Rodri, and Partey, per Goal.

"Fernandinho was someone I admired from his Shakhtar Donetsk days and he helped me tremendously at City—I see him as an older brother."

When former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand pressed Zinchenko on whether Partey was truly better than Manchester City’s Rodri, who is widely regarded as the top midfielder in Europe, Zinchenko stood firm.

His response was a testament to Partey’s consistency and versatility.

“Rio, you need to see him in training. He has everything,” Zinchenko replied with conviction.

Partey earns rave reviews

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey earned significant praise for his display in Arsenal's intense 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite speculation about his future, Partey has been a consistent presence in all three of Arsenal's games since the 2024/25 season began.

In the clash with Brighton, although not at his best, he still put in a solid performance, commanding the midfield for the Gunners.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh