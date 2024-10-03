Ethan Mbappe missed his 'dream' showdown against his brother Kylian through an injury as Lille beat Real Madrid

His elder brother, Kylian, climbed off the bench, but he couldn't alter the outcome of the UCL match on October 2, 2024

18-year-old Ethan was prominent in Lille's celebrations after Jonathan David's penalty sealed it for the Ligue 1 side

Ethan, Kylian Mbappe's younger sibling, found himself in the spotlight as LOSC Lille pulled off an upset over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The French Ligue 1 side earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory on October 2, 2024, courtesy of a first-half penalty, sending shockwaves through the tournament.

Ethan Mbappe leads celebrations after Lille beat his brother Kylian's Real Madrid in the Champions League. Photos by Xavier Laine/Getty Images, @losclive/X and Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan David's strike downs Real Madrid

Jonathan David calmly converted from the penalty spot just before the half-time whistle, per Eurosport, giving Lille a lead they would fiercely protect.

The defeat was a rare sight for Real Madrid, having not experienced a loss in their last 36 matches across all competitions dating back to January 2024.

This also marked Los Blancos' first Champions League setback since the heavy 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the 2023 semi-final.

Mbappe's presence not enough as Madrid fall

Despite Carlo Ancelotti calling upon star power from the bench, with Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric entering the fray, Real Madrid's attack lacked its usual edge, per 90Min.

Lille’s defence stood firm, refusing to surrender their advantage, and they held on to secure a historic night for the French outfit.

The loss would serve as a wake-up call for the Spanish giants, who had grown accustomed to dominance on Europe's grandest stage.

Lille's victory not only shook the group but also demonstrated that even the most storied clubs are not invincible in the revamped Champions League format.

Ethan Mbappe celebrates wildly after beating brother

Off the pitch, Ethan Mbappe - though sidelined by a quadriceps injury - was at the heart of the post-match celebrations.

He led his teammates in the dressing room, joyfully rallying them with chants and table-beating, relishing the moment of outshining his older brother, Kylian.

As Ethan continues his recovery, he will hope to return to action soon, while Kylian looks ahead to guiding Real Madrid back to winning ways in La Liga when they face Villarreal.

Ancelotti explains why Lille beat Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlo Ancelotti explained Real Madrid's surprising loss to LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

Following the match, he conceded that Lille outperformed his team and highlighted several shortcomings in the team's performance.

