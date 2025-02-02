The game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League left a bitter sight after a clash between fans and players of both clubs.

The game which ended with the home side Nsoatreman FC wining by a goal to nil, reportedly led to a fan losing his life.

Fan passes away during Kotoko versus Nsoatreman game in Nsoatre. Photo: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Twitter

In video shared on social media, fans, players and officials were engaged in a heated moment with bottles thrown onto the pitch.

The referees had to run for their lives before later returning to continue the game.

According to multiple reports, the fan, popularly known as Pooley, passed away after he was attacked by fans.

Asante Kotoko later released a statement disclosing their properties were destroyed while some players were badly injured.

The Porcupine also shared that they are ready to assist to authorities in investigating the unfortunate incident which happened in Nsoatre.

Meanwhile, in a game which started brightly, the league leaders enjoyed a fair share of early possession, creating chances with Kwame Opoku and Isaac Mintah coming close.

Later on, Saaka Dauda also had a good opportunity which he missed.

However, after the break, Kotoko were reduced after red cards to Justice Blay and goalkeeper Mohammed Camara.

Both were sent off during the melee that ensued between the two clubs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh