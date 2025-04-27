Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Ghanaian Photojournalist Wins Praise for Close Photo of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Ghanaian Photojournalist Wins Praise for Close Photo of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe 3 min read
  • A Ghanaian photojournalist enjoyed a heartwarming moment with Cristiano Ronaldo in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
  • The photographer perfectly snapped Ronaldo during his side's triumph in the AFC Champions League quarter-final tie
  • Fans have since taken to social media to shower praises on the photojournalist for his full-circle encounter

Ghanaian photojournalist Samuel, known on X as @bigmuello, experienced a full-circle moment when he captured a stunning close-up of Cristiano Ronaldo during the AFC Champions League quarter-finals.

From covering matches on 'potato' pitches in the Ghana Premier League to now gracing international arenas, Samuel’s journey has been one of relentless growth and ambition.

Ghanaian photojournalist , Samuel, won the hearts of fans following his close-up photo of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: @bigmuello/X.
Ghanaian photojournalist captures iconic Ronaldo moment

His latest assignment took him to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he documented Al-Nassr’s clash with Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium.

On a night when Al-Nassr’s attack overwhelmed their opponents, Samuel was stationed at pitchside, lenses primed and ready.

The Saudi giants, nicknamed the Knights of Najd, booked their semi-final place in commanding fashion with a 4-1 triumph, as noted by ESPN.

Goals from Jhon Duran, who struck twice, alongside finishes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, highlighted their superiority.

Beyond the clinical execution from Stefano Pioli’s men, Samuel found his own moment of magic.

Samuello's moment with Ronaldo

After Ronaldo hammered home a sweet volley to effectively seal the contest, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner opted for a rare, understated celebration, perched atop the advertising boards, flashing a relaxed smile.

Seizing the opportunity, @BigMuello expertly snapped an up-close image of the Portuguese star, freezing a moment that resonated globally.

Ghanaians react to iconic moment

Wasting no time, Samuel shared his prized shot on social media.

The reaction was swift and euphoric, especially among Ghanaian fans who flooded his comment section with praise.

@FelixRomark applauded:

"Allah Bossu. You do all."

@callme_Rashad admired:

"Ur shots de3…CLEAN AND SMART."

@kojodarkoo added:

"You spoil there."

@genericuser500 acknowledged:

"Top top guy 🙌"

@Pablo_Mijay summed it up:

"Roro baby 😍🔥 make I add am to my wallpapers. @bigmuello, you do all 👏🏽👏🏽"

YEN.com.gh also caught up with a top-tier photographer from Godspeed Photography, who shared his excitement about capturing such a memorable moment.

"I’ve been following Muello’s journey for a while now, and I’m genuinely thrilled to see how far he’s come,"
"Capturing Cristiano Ronaldo in such an iconic moment is truly special — a memory to cherish. I’m certain he’s still reliving that incredible experience even 24 hours later," he said.

What lies ahead

With the quarter-final hurdle cleared, Al-Nassr now gear up for a semi-final duel against Kawasaki Frontale, another formidable Japanese outfit, on Wednesday, April 30.

Should they progress, a final showdown awaits against either Al-Hilal or Al-Ahli, who meet a day earlier on Tuesday, April 29. All decisive matches are set to unfold in Jeddah.

According to Reuters, the road to the title concludes on May 3, when Asia’s premier club competition crowns its new champion.

For Samuel, like Al-Nassr, the journey continues — fuelled by passion, opportunity, and moments that make dreams real.

Essien shares throwback photo with Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien stirred up nostalgia among football fans by posting a memorable throwback photo with Cristiano Ronaldo from their Real Madrid days.

The Instagram post quickly went viral, bringing back fond memories of the season when both stars played under José Mourinho.

