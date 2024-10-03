Spanish giants Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday night

Jonathan David's penalty condemned Carlo Ancelotti's side to a first loss in all competitions since January

Madrid will have a more uphill task in their next assignment in Europe when they face Dortmund on matchday three

Carlo Ancelotti has offered insight into Real Madrid's shock defeat to LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League, a loss that ended their remarkable 36-game unbeaten run.

The reigning champions found themselves on the back foot in Northern France, with a first-half stoppage-time penalty from Jonathan David sealing their downfall.

Carlo Ancelotti has identified the shortfalls from Real Madrid's shock defeat to Lille in the Champions League. Photos by Xavier Laine and Europa Press Sports.

Madrid stumble to defeat at Lille

Despite dominating their opening fixture against Stuttgart, Real Madrid struggled to replicate that form against Lille, failing to break down the Ligue 1 side's resolute defence or establish any consistent attacking threat.

Key players like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Endrick were largely anonymous, unable to make a significant impact on the game.

Even with Kylian Mbappé and Luka Modrić's introductions in the second half, Madrid couldn't recover from their lacklustre performance.

According to beIN Sports, The defeat not only adds intrigue to a revamped Champions League format but also puts pressure on the holders to regroup and ensure a top-eight finish to avoid extra fixtures later in the tournament.

For a team unbeaten since January 18, this result was a stark reminder of the unpredictability of European football and the importance of maintaining intensity.

Ancelotti explains why Madrid lost

In the aftermath, Ancelotti acknowledged Lille's superiority and pointed to several deficiencies in his side's display.

“Lille were better and deserved to win. We were bad and slow tonight,” the veteran tactician admitted, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“We didn't create. The possession was slow, no ideas. We were bad under every aspect”.

What's next for Ancelotti, Real Madrid?

Madrid will now need to quickly shift focus back to La Liga, where they face a tricky test against Villarreal on Saturday, October 5.

With this defeat serving as a critical wake-up call for the Spanish giants, Ancelotti would hope his side rediscovers their mojo sooner rather than later.

Carlo Ancelotti 'gives up' on Vinicius

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlo Ancelotti has allegedly "given up" on Vinicius Junior amid growing tensions within the team.

Reports suggest that Vinicius' attitude is affecting the squad, with even the usually composed captain, Luka Modric, receiving a warning during Real Madrid's 3-2 victory over Alaves.

In total, three warnings were issued during the match, highlighting the unrest in the locker room.

