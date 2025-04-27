Mona Gucci has called out Ayisha Modi to stop the verbal attacks on Stonebwoy and his family amidst their rift

The media personality described Ayisha Modi as an attention seeker who only brought problems to Stonebwoy's brand

Her thoughts on the rift between Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy have gained significant traction online

Ghanaian media personality Mona Gucci has rebuked Ayisha Modi for her verbal attacks on Stonebwoy and his family.

Mona Gucci tells Ayisha Modi to stop her verbal attacks on Stonebwoy.

Source: Facebook

On the April 26th episode of Mona Gucci's show, Bibi Gyegye Wo, the renowned media personality, weighed in on Ayisha Modi's fallout with the musician.

She called Ayisha Modi an attention seeker who has been shielded from the truth of how destructive she was to Stonebwoy.

Mona Gucci explained that Ayisha Modi's relationship with Stonebwoy brought the musician endless troubles, hence his decision to cut her off.

"Ayisha Modi, rest. No one sent you to invest. You have also benefited. Through Stonebwoy, you met Davido and other superstars. The reason they didn't want to associate their brand with you is that you were collecting money from some desperate upcoming artistes seeking to collaborate with Stonebwoy."

Mona Gucci criticised Ayisha Modi's decision to rope in Stonebwoy into her tantrums, even though her recent woes started as a result of a feud with another fan in Stonebwoy's Bhimnation camp.

Stonebwoy didn't send the bodyguard to instruct you. If you want to attack the guy, go ahead, but don't bring Stonebwoy and his family into it. Friendship is not by force.

Mona Gucci, who is a former acquaintance of Ayisha Modi, also reviewed some of Ayisha Modi's unfounded statements, including claims that she paid for the fees of Stonebwoy's kids.

The presenter labelled the claims as false and attempted to explain what happened.

"Leave that family alone. Do you have money to pay the fees for Stonebwoy's kids? You took your kids to the school because Stonebwoy had enrolled his kids there. You went there one day, and the parents who were unable to show up for their wards' PTA meeting had to pay a small amount as a fine. After paying that fine, you go on social media and say you paid for the fees."

Ayisha Modi claims Stonebwoy wronged Samini

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi had shed more light on what ensued between Stonebwoy and his label boss, Samini.

She alleged that Stonebwoy's mentor, Samini, sent her numerous screenshots of a list of bad deeds he reportedly committed against him, with evidence.

Ayisha Modi stated that despite receiving the complaints from Samini, she still chose to ignore them and continued to support Stonebwoy to excel even further.

Source: YEN.com.gh