Cristiano Ronaldo shared a motivational message to his teeming fans after propelling Al-Nassr to AFC Champions League victory

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus scored the winning goal in the clash at Al-Awwal Park on Monday

He will now turn his attention to helping the Knights of Najd continue their winning run in the Saudi League against Al Orubah

Cristiano Ronaldo once again showcased his enduring class with a stellar performance that propelled Al-Nassr to a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the AFC Champions League.

The iconic forward delivered a crucial goal, solidifying his reputation as the go-to man for the Riyadh-based club on Monday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Al-Nassr supporters after his side's 2-1 win over Al Rayyan in the Asian Champions League. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/X.

Ronaldo shines in Champions League for Al-Nassr

Ronaldo, who has been in red-hot form this season, made his debut in the 2024/25 Asian equivalent of the UEFA Champions League in style.

After Sadio Mane had broken the deadlock just before halftime, Cristiano doubled Al-Nassr's advantage with a brilliant one-time strike off his weaker left foot in the second half, capping off an excellent attacking sequence, ESPN reports.

Despite a late rally from Al Rayyan, including an 87th-minute goal by Roger Guedes, Al-Nassr held firm to secure the win.

The defensive unit, led by Stefano Pioli's tactical guidance, weathered the storm and claimed all three points.

Ronaldo shares inspirational message

Following the match, Ronaldo took to social media to reflect on the challenging nature of the game, posting a message of resilience and determination.

"Hard work pays off. Let's keep going," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), underlining his relentless mentality and leadership.

What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr will shift focus back to the Saudi Pro League, where they will lock horns against Al Orubah on October 5, as noted by Sofascore.

With momentum on their side, Pioli’s men will aim to extend their winning streak to five matches.

Their early-season struggles, which resulted in Luis Castro's departure, now seem like a distant memory as the club looks to build on its strong form under the former AC Milan manager.

Ronaldo pays tribute to late father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo paid an emotional tribute to his late father, José Dinis Aveiro, after scoring his first goal of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League campaign for Al-Nassr.

Typically known for his iconic "Siuu" celebration, the Portuguese superstar instead chose a more subdued and reflective gesture.

He dedicated the goal to his late father, who would have turned 71 on September 30.

