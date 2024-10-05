Paul Pogba has opened up after his four-year ban from football was slashed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

The former Manchester United star would have been unable to play until 2027 if the original ban was upheld

The new decision by CAS means the 2018 World Cup winner could return to competitive action as early as March 2025

Paul Pogba has finally spoken out after seeing his initial four-year doping suspension significantly reduced to 18 months, a decision that has brought him relief after enduring what he described as a "nightmare."

The ban, initially imposed by Italy's national anti-doping tribunal (Nado), came after a test revealed elevated testosterone levels—a hormone known to enhance stamina and performance—in his body.

Paul Pogba could return to football action as early as March 2025 after his lengthy doping ban was significantly reduced. Photo by Mondadori Portfolio.

Source: Getty Images

How does Pogba's ban reduction affect his career

The reduction in the ban, following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), will allow the French midfielder to resume training in January, with a potential return to competitive action by March, per the BBC.

This adjustment has breathed new life into Pogba’s career, as the original ban, which would have sidelined him until 2027, had left the 2018 World Cup winner contemplating an early retirement.

CAS clarified in its ruling that Pogba had inadvertently ingested DHEA, a substance that boosts testosterone and is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Despite the initial lengthy suspension, Juventus continued to stand by their player, a decision that now seems to be paying off as they may soon see him back in action before the season's conclusion.

Pogba breaks silence after ban reduction

In the wake of this decision, the 31-year-old midfielder expressed deep gratitude and relief in a public statement.

“Finally, the nightmare is over,” Pogba wrote, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I can now look forward to the day when I can pursue my dreams once again."

The former Manchester United star reiterated his innocence, insisting that he had never intentionally violated anti-doping rules.

“I have always maintained that I never knowingly broke any regulations. I play with honour, and this ruling clears me of that burden,” he stated.

Pogba acknowledged the emotional toll this situation had taken on him, revealing that everything he had worked for was suddenly put on hold.

He expressed his appreciation for the outpouring of support during this challenging time and closed with optimism:

“Thank you for all the love and support. I can’t wait to get back on the pitch!”

When will Pogba return to action?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paul Pogba is set to make a comeback after his four-year ban was reduced following a successful appeal at CAS.

The French midfielder had been provisionally suspended in September of the previous year and officially banned in February.

Initially set to return in 2027, Pogba could now resume playing as early as next year.

