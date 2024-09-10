Portugal and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bold claim about Kylian Mbappe despite his early struggles

Mbappe went through a spell of three games without scoring but eventually broke his duck before the international break

He would hope to continue from where he left off against Real Betis when club football resumes this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo has fully backed Kylian Mbappe, predicting that the French forward will thrive at Real Madrid despite a slow start.

Ronaldo, who enjoyed nine trophy-filled seasons with Los Blancos, believes Mbappe will find his footing even though he initially struggled to make an impact in La Liga.

Mbappe's early struggles at Real Madrid

Mbappe's competitive debut for Real Madrid was impressive, scoring in their 2-0 UEFA Super Cup triumph over Atalanta.

However, he endured a rough patch in his first three La Liga appearances, failing to convert despite having the most shots on target across Europe's top five leagues during that period.

Mbappe ends goal-scoring drought

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old ended his goal drought in emphatic fashion on matchday four, scoring twice to secure a 2-0 victory over Real Betis, as noted by Eurosport.

His first La Liga goal came from a well-timed pass by Fede Valverde, followed by a confidently dispatched penalty to cap off the win.

Ronaldo backs Mbappe to shine at Madrid

Ronaldo, speaking about Mbappe's potential, was highly optimistic.

“Kylian Mbappe is going to do very well at Real Madrid,” the Portuguese icon stated, as reported by The Madrid Zone.

He also praised Real Madrid's setup under Carlo Ancelotti and club president Florentino Perez, remarking,

"The structure of the club is very nice and solid. They have a great coach and president."

His breakthrough against Real Betis could signal the start of a prolific season, especially with a manager like Ancelotti, who excels at maximising the potential of his attacking players.

