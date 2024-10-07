The Black Stars have been hit with injury crisis ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan

The captain of the Black Stars Thomas Partey failed to travel to Ghana for the game due to fitness reasons

Ghana will host Sudan in Accra for the first leg of the doubleheader before travelling to Libya for the second leg

The Black Stars of Ghana have been handed a huge blow after captain Thomas Partey and three others withdrew from the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Initially named in the squad for the doubleheader, Joseph Painstil, Osman Ibrahim and Kingsley Schindler have all been excused from the team.

The Black Stars opened camp on Monday and held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium later on the day.

According to the Ghana Football Association's official website, the quartet dropped from the squad due to various injuries.

The Black Stars will engage Sudan on Thursday, October 10, 2024, for the first leg of their clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, per the BBC.

Below is the breakdown of the players and their injuries

Thomas Partey

Thomas is unable to join the Black stars due to medical issues he is currently experiencing, and his club has scheduled him for further tests in the coming days.

Joseph Paintsil

He experienced some pain in his hamstrings during their last game on Saturday, October 5. His club doctors have scheduled him for an MRI on Monday, 7th October. He is therefore unavailable to join the Black stars.

Osman Ibrahim

Experienced pain in his calf muscles during their last game and was substituted in the 65th minute. His club has since communicated his unavailability to the Ghana Football Association.

Kingsley Schindler

The player is unable to join the Black Stars due to a medical emergency he's currently receiving treatment for.

Black Stars train ahead of Sudan clash

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars opened camping on Monday, October 7, 2024, ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Ghana coach Otto Addo led eleven players on the first day of training at the Accra Sports Stadium with the rest expected to arrive later on Monday.

The team will continue preparations on Tuesday with the gaffer expecting a full house.

