The national team, the Black Stars, held their first training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday ahead of the Sudan clash

Mohammed Kudus, Elisha Owusu and Jordan Ayew were among eleven players who reported for the first day of training

The four-time African champions need a win against Sudan to get their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers back on track

The Black Stars opened camping on Monday, October 7, 2024, ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Ghana coach Otto Addo led eleven players on the first day of training at the Accra Sports Stadium with the rest expected to arrive later on Monday.

The team will continue preparations on Tuesday with the gaffer expecting a full house.

In a video shared on social media, the eleven players available included West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus, Leicester duo Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku as well as AJ Auxerre's Elisha Owusu.

Captain Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi and the rest of the squad are expected to report to training tomorrow.

The team trained on a perfectly trimmed pitch following the approval of the Accra Sports Stadium for the game against Sudan.

The Black Stars will be hoping to secure their first win of the qualifiers when they host the North Africans on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Accra Sports Stadium in good shape for Sudan clash

With the Baba Yara Sports Stadium banned from hosting Category 3 games, the GFA, the NSA and the Sports Ministry closed down the Accra Sports Stadium for renovation, as reported by My Joy Online.

The FA invited CAF to inspect work done before the officials from Africa's football governing body gave a temporal approval for the match against Sudan.

The pitch looked in good shape as shared on social media, with the other parts including the VVIP section undergoing finishing touches.

Black Stars players arrive for AFCON qualifiers

Source: YEN.com.gh