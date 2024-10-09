The Sudan national team trained at the St Thomas Aquinas Park ahead of their game against the Black Stars

The assistant coach of the Falcons of Sudan has disclosed that the training facility was not good for the team

The North Africans will engage the four-time African champions in a crucial World Cup qualifiers in Accra on Thursday

The Sudanese national team has expressed dissatisfaction with their training pitch ahead of the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana.

The two sides will clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, October 10, 2024, as the journey to AFCON 2025 intensifies.

Ghana are without a win in their opening two games while the Falcons have a win in the same number of games.

Sudan will be led by former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, whose backroom staff consists of other Ghanaian trainers.

His assistant, Ignatius Fosu, a former coach at Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC, disclosed their the pre-match presser that the team's training place was not the best.

“Preparations have not been bad but our only problem has been with the training pitch," he said, as quoted by My Joy Online.

“It’s not been the best but we’ll take it like that. We’ve not trained at the Accra Stadium yet, but what we were given at the St Aquinas is not good.

“If the pitch at Accra is anything close to what was given us at St Aquinas, then we are going to see some awful football,” he added.

Sudan set to compound Ghana's misery

Having worked hard to get the game played in Ghana, the Black Stars have been through a turbulent moment in the past few weeks.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium, their favourite grounds was banned over unsuitable playing surface, while the team has just a point from two matches, as reported by Citi Sports.

Under Appiah, Susan have been a string side, losing only two matches in nine games.

A defeat or draw for Ghana will tremendously affect Ghana's chances of qualifying for AFCON 2025.

Kurt Okraku blasts Black Stars players

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has expressed dissatisfaction with the Black Stars' poor start to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars lost their opening game to Angola in Kumasi before sharing the spoils with Niger in their second game in Group F.

Ghana will face Sudan in a two-legged game in October, hoping to secure the maximum points and enhance their qualification chances. Read more:

