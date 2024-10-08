Ghana Premier League legend Charles Asampong Taylor has sent a word of advise to youngster David Oduro

The teen sensation joined the Spanish giants in August from Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions FC

Oduro has trained with both the senior and youth teams but he is yet to make his first appearance for the club

Former Ghana midfielder Charles Asampong Taylor has charged new Barcelona recruit David Oduro to fight his way into the first team of the Spanish giants.

The talented left-back joined Barcelona's B side on a three-year deal from Ghana Premier League club Accra Lions in August.

The 18-year-old has already trained with the senior team but he is yet to make his debut for any of the teams.

Taylor, who is revered for his exploits with two of Ghana's most glamorous clubs Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, is concerned by Oduro activities on social media, urging the player to pay attention to his career.

“You shouldn’t have the mentality that you are playing for Barcelona B, that’s it. The Barcelona B team is even more difficult. It’s challenging because they rely on the B team for quality players for the first team,” he told Angel TV, as quoted by Pulse.

“We are all happy they have joined Barcelona, but we want to see them playing for the first team. They should stop making videos at this stage and remain focused because that is the most important thing,” he added.

Also at the club is former Dreams FC winger Aziz Issah, who joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal.

Taylor makes Kuffour-Sarbah reference at Bayern

The ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder sighted an example with his former teammates who joined Bayern Munich at tender ages with one going on to become a global star while the other spent his entire career with the youth team.

Sammy Kuffour and Christian Sarbah were enrolled by the German giants after impressing at a youth championship but the latter failed to make the cut.

Meanwhile, Kuffour won several titles with Bayern's first team, including the UEFA Champions League, per Transfermarkt.

Oduro shares first training experience at Barca

