Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah has opened up ahead of the AFCON qualifiers game with the Black Stars

The former Black Stars trainer is hoping to qualify for the tournament in Morocco alongside Ghana

The Black Stars are without a win in the opening two matches of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Kwesi Appiah, the coach of the Sudanese national football team, has shared his desire to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

The former Black Stars player and coach is expected to lead the Falcons back to the Nations Cup following his appointment early this year.

Meanwhile, Appiah and the Sudan team find themselves in a tricky Group F, alongside Ghana, Angola, and Niger.

Kwesi Appiah wants the Black Stars of Ghana and Sudan to qualify from Group F for AFCON 2025. Photo: Alex Livesey.

While Sudan sits second on the table, Ghana are third with just a point from two matches and risks missing out on the tournament in Morocco.

“I hope both Ghana and Sudan qualify for the 2025 AFCON. We just have to pray and hope that we all achieve our goal,” Appiah told Asempa FM, as quoted by Pulse.

The Black Stars will host their Sudanese counterparts on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, per ESPN.

Appiah transforms Sudan national team

The former Ghana coach has his sights on qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 as well as the World Cup in the United States in 2026.

Appiah has transformed the Sudanese team into a strong side, and currently holds the record of only two defeats in nine matches.

Interestingly, Sudan sit top of their group in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers ahead of African giants Senegal and AFCON semi-finalist the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Appiah's second loss in charge came in the game against Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month.

Okraku charges Black Stars ahead of Sudan clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the president of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku expressed dissatisfaction after the Black Stars' poor start to the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana lost their opening game to Angola in Kumasi before sharing the spoils with Niger in their second game in Group F, needing a win to stand any chance of reaching the main tournament.

