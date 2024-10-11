Ghana coach Otto Addo has admitted Ghana's problem with finishing after the draw with Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars will travel to Libya this weekend for the second leg of their game in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The four-time African champions risk missing the Nations Cup in Morocco after a defeat and two draws in Group F

Black Stars coach Otto Addo believes his team will need to improve their finishing if they are to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

A wasteful Ghana side was held to a goalless draw by Sudan in Accra, leaving the Black Stars without a win in the Nations Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars have scored once in 270 minutes and sit third in Group F of the qualifiers with three games remaining.

Any result other than a win in Libya in the second leg against Sudan will tremendously affect Ghana's chances of reaching the tournament in Morocco next year.

Addo admitted after Thursday's game that the team's finishing was missing despite an improved display.

"Surely, we will try to train on finishing and give them confidence, that's all. This was the only thing which was missing," he said during the post-match presser, as quoted by the Ghana FA.

"The spirit was good, the passion was there, the defensive discipline was there, they're just about to finish the action, that's all. Sudan was very lucky today. Next time we see them in Libya, they won't be lucky, then we will, that's all," he added.

Ghana leaves for Libya on Saturday

The Black Stars will leave Ghana on Saturday, October 12, 2024, to Tripoli for the match against Sudan.

The four-time African champions needs a win to hand their qualification chances a huge boost.

The Black Stars have not missed the Africa Cup of Nations since 2006. They will face Sudan on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, per ESPN.

Williams and Kudus miss glorious chances

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars captain Mohammed Kudus and forward Inaki Williams were culpable of missing the best chances in Ghana's game against Sudan on Thursday in Accra in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars were left frustrated after spurning several chances as Sudan picked a vital point on the road to leave the four-time African champions in danger of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a video shared on social media, Williams had failed to connect a cross from Seidu before the ball fell to Kudus, who missed with only the goalkeeper to beat.

