Kylian Mbappe marked his Real Madrid debut with a goal against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night in Warsaw

The new Madrid signing, who notched the second goal in a two-nil win over the Italian side, also grabbed his first piece of silverware with Los Blancos

Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on the number of goals he expects Mbappe to score in his debut season for the European Champions

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praised new signing Kylian Mbappe, stating he possesses "the quality to score plenty of goals" after a standout debut in the UEFA Super Cup

In his first official match for Real Madrid following his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe scored the second goal in a 2-0 win over Atalanta in Warsaw, wearing the team’s iconic white jersey.

Kylian Mbappe was embraced by Carlo Ancelotti after being substituted during the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atalanta on August 14, 2024. Photo by Tullio Puglia.

Real Madrid's victory put them ahead of both FC Barcelona and AC Milan with a total of six Super Cup titles.

At the same time, Carlo Ancelotti matched Miguel Munoz's record of 14 trophies, becoming the joint most successful coach in Madrid's history.

Spanish broadcaster Movistar asked Ancelotti if Mbappe could score 50 goals in 2024/2025.

"He has the quality to score many goals. We need to maintain team balance, which we achieved today. While the first half was spectacular, our defensive performance was outstanding," the Italian gaffer stated.

In the 68th minute, Mbappe made a decisive impact by expertly scoring from inside the box, effectively sealing the trophy for Real Madrid and marking a promising debut for the former Monaco star.

Real Madrid fans may have found a new hero in the number nine shirt, and it’s hard to see how opponents will contain the formidable attacking lineup of Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goess, and Jude Bellingham this season.

What’s next for Real Madrid and Atalanta?

As noted by Sports Mole, Real Madrid will now focus on La Liga, starting their new campaign with a match against Mallorca on Sunday evening.

Currently, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba are the only expected absentees, with no new fitness issues reported from the UEFA Super Cup.

Although Ancelotti's team took some time to find their rhythm on Tuesday, they appear poised to be a formidable force in both La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Atalanta, on the other hand, will kick off their 2024-25 Serie A season against Lecce on Monday night. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will aim to secure a top-four finish once again after achieving fourth place last term.

Mbappe reveals ambitious Real Madrid goals

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that during his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe outlined his ambitious goals as a Real Madrid player.

The former AS Monaco star expressed his determination to achieve greatness with the club, ending his speech with an enthusiastic "Hala Madrid!"

