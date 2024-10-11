The Black Stars of Ghana were wasteful in their Africa Cup if Nations qualifier against Sudan in Accra

Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams had the best chances of the game to win the match for the four-time African champions

The Black Stars will travel to Libya for the second leg of their game against Sudan on Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Black Stars captain Mohammed Kudus and forward Inaki Williams were culpable of missing the best chances in Ghana's game against Sudan on Thursday in Accra in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars were left frustrated after spurning several chances as Sudan picked a vital point on the road to leave the four-time African champions in danger of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams missed Ghana's best chances in the game against Sudan. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen/ Manan Vatsyayana.

In a video shared on social media, Williams had failed to connect a cross from Seidu before the ball fell to Kudus, who missed right with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The Black Stars will rue their chances as they remain winless after the first round of games in their group, per ESPN.

Ghana have only two points out of nine after a defeat and two draws in Group F of the qualifiers.

The four-time African champions travel to Libya for the return leg against Sudan desperately needing a win. Ghana sits third in the group behind Angola and Sudan, who shared the top two qualification places.

Ghana's profligacy to cost them AFCON

The team's poor scoring form could cost Ghana the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, having scored only one goal in three matches.

Last night, in Accra, Ghana created several chances to win the match, with Alexander Djiku hitting the crossbar from a powerful header.

Later in the match, Antoine Semenyo had a good chance to break the deadlock but mis-controlled the ball.

In all three matches, Ghana had the most chances but fell to Angola and drew with Niger in their opening matches.

Jordan Ayew fumes after Sudan draw

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew was visibly unhappy after Ghana's goalless draw in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Leicester City forward started for the Black Stars but was replaced in the second half as a resolute Sudan held Ghana in Accra, leaving the four-time African champions in danger of missing out on qualifying for the Nations Cup.

The entire team looked frustrated after the game after spurning several chances with the best falling at the feet of Inaki Williams and Mohammed Kudus.

