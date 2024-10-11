Ghana forward Jordan Ayew was left disappointed after the Black Stars failed to beat Sudan in Accra on Thursday

The four-time African champions were wasteful as Sudan shared the spoils in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Ghana

Ayew, one of the most experienced players in the team, shared his frustrations with ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew was visibly unhappy after Ghana's goalless draw in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Leicester City forward started for the Black Stars but was replaced in the second half as a resolute Sudan held Ghana in Accra, leaving the four-time African champions in danger of missing out on qualifying for the Nations Cup.

The entire team looked frustrated after the game after spurning several chances with the best falling at the feet of Inaki Williams and Mohammed Kudus.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the 33-year-old was seen pouring out his disappointment to former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah in the tunnel.

Appiah, who coached Ayew for several years during his days with the Black Stars looked to console the forward despite being the head of the Sudanese technical team.

The draw leaves Ghana in third place in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars will travel to Libya for the second leg of the match on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, as reported by My Joy Online.

Ayew's experience needed in Libya

Despite the struggles of the Black Stars under coach Otto Addo, Ayew has been by far Ghana's most prolific scorer this year. The former Crystal Palace striker scored two goals at the Africa Cup of Nations and leads the goal-king chart in the World Cup qualifiers with four strikes.

With over 100 appearances under his belt, Ayew is expected to lead the team in Libya if the Black Stars are to revive their qualification hopes.

Black Stars held by stubborn Sudan

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana endured another frustrating evening as Sudan held them to a goalless draw in the ongoing 2025 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

With just one point from two matches, Ghana’s hopes of advancing to Morocco 2025 took another hit in this crucial fixture against a Sudan side led by Ghanaian legend Kwesi Appiah.

